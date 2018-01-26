NAMM 2018 first look video: Korg Gadget for Nintendo Switch offers multi-player music making and supports motion control

NAMM 2018: Everyone’s talking about the Nintendo Labo cardboard piano, but if you want a proper DAW on your Switch, Korg’s Gadget will be the software you’re really interested in. Already available for Mac and iOS, Korg and Detune are bringing it to the Nintendo eShop in the spring, and more details have now been confirmed.

It transpires that the Switch version will include 16 synth and drum machine Gadgets; it remains to be seen whether more will eventually be made available as DLC purchases. There are also a few features that take advantage of the Switch’s unique design - you’ll be able to twist and turn the Joy-Cons to adjust onscreen knobs and enter notes that match the scale of the song, getting vibration feedback as you do so. You’ll also be able to move seamlessly between working in handheld, tabletop and TV modes.

Multi-player collaboration is another Switch exclusive. Here, the screen is divided between up to four people, enable them to work together on a song. You can each work on a part of your own or fiddle with other players’ parts, helping or annoying them by adding or deleting notes.

A price for Gadget for Switch has yet to be confirmed, but you can find out more on the Korg website.