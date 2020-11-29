Cyber Monday steal: IK music software up to 50% off!

While many brands are deploying different Black Friday and Cyber Monday music deals, IK Multimedia has already unleashed a catch-all sale spanning the rest of 2020 (and a couple of days into 2021 too) with its up to 50% off Happy Holideals software sale.

IK Multimedia has cut the price - by 50% in some cases - of instruments and effects, including MODO DRUM, Hammond B3-X and Clavitube instruments, T-RackS Space Delay, Leslie, Tape Machine Collection and Sunset Sound Studio Reverb, plus the excellent Amplitube Joe Satriani and Brian May editions, and more. View Deal

IK Multimedia has featured a number of its top titles in the promotion, which spans everything from standalone products such as the excellent MODO DRUM virtual instrument ($299, $179); T-Racks modules including the T-RackS Space Delay, based on the Roland RE-201 Space Echo, ($99, $79); and T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb, captured at Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Sound ($149, $99).

Guitarists aren’t left out of the fun either. Amplitube Joe Satriani, Amplitube Brian May, and Dimebag Darrell CFH for Amplitube have all had their prices dropped from $99 to $79.99, $69.99 and $49.99 respectively, giving you the only official emulations of each guitarist’s signature sound for less.

The IK Multimedia Holideals list in full

