New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2015)
Electric Loog
It's been another busy month, packed with guitar gear reviews. In fact, we've had a bumper crop of the latest amps, electric guitars, acoustics, effects pedals and other six-string style gubbins on the test table throughout March.
All of the reviews in the following gallery were published on the site during the last month and were conducted by the expert reviews staff of our sister magazines, Total Guitar and Guitarist. First up, it's the Electric Loog...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not the cheapest starter guitar, but if you're seeking inspiration for a younger player or yourself, this could be the most efficient way to get it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electric Loog review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)
Mooer Shimverb Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For anyone looking to dabble in regular and pitch-shifted ambience, this Shim's a win."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Shimverb Pro review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)
Fishman Platinum Pro EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Superbly considered preamp plus for the gigging acoustic player."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fishman Platinum Pro EQ review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
Apogee JAM 96K
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The perfect connection between guitar and iOS/Macs."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apogee JAM 96K review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 390)
TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you enjoy repeating yourself, the Triple will have you appreciating delay in a new light."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)
Guild Newark St Starfire IV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Watch your tuning on extreme bends and you'll have a semi-acoustic workhorse with a truly individual sound."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Newark St Starfire IV review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)
Suhr Badger 35
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile head that conjures up superb classic rock and blues tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Suhr Badger 35 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Hagstrom Super Swede EMG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're not a fan of the shorter scale length usually found on LP-style guitars, then the Super Swede EMG should be on your must-try list."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Super Swede EMG review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
Guild Newark St M-75 Aristocrat
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great tool for jazz, funk and soul players, the M-75 Aristocrat looks the part, sounds the part - and your back will thank you for it, too!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Newark St M-75 Aristocrat review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)
JAM RetroVibe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Authentic sound delivered via the simplest interface."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JAM RetroVibe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Guild Newark St S-100 Polara
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may have a utilitarian look compared to Guild's semi-acoustics, but this full-throated solid-body still delivers on build quality, playability and tone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Newark St S-100 Polara review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)
Victory V40 'The Duchess'
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very portable head with stunning low-gain tone that's in a class of its own."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Victory V40 'The Duchess' review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
PRS S2 Standard 24
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Standard 24 would make a great workhorse for covers-band guitarists who need sonic versatility - or just about any player of any style."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Standard 24 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
JAM TubeDreamer 58
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Organic overdrive with real clarity."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JAM TubeDreamer 58 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
PRS SE Standard 24
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SE Standard 24 delivers, equipping its owner with a comfortably playable guitar and a huge range of tones, which you're unlikely to outgrow in a hurry."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Standard 24 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sweet-sounding fuzz, but it doesn't come cheap."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JAM Fuzz Phrase review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Suhr Corso
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fantastic recording amp that looks good in any setting."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Suhr Corso review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
PRS SE Tremonti Standard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SE Standard may have the versatility, but when the Tremonti Standard rocks hard, there's little in this price range that can touch it."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Tremonti Standard review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Plenty of pitching power in compact form."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss PS-6 Harmonist review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
St Blues Delta Blues 4 String 'Montesino' Cigar Box Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A cigar box guitar you should take seriously? We think so..."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: St Blues Delta Blues 4 String 'Montesino' Cigar Box Guitar review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Fender Ltd Ed Sandblasted Stratocaster w/ Ash Body
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Some won't get past the finish, but this resonant axe has some usable tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Ltd Ed Sandblasted Stratocaster w/ Ash Body review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
AER Compact 60/3 Slope
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Reconfigured wedge version of AER's Compact 60/3: an essential stage buddy!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AER Compact 60/3 Slope review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
JAM Rooster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This Rooster will certainly wake up your amp in a vintage-inspired fashion."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JAM Rooster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
DRW 4 Knob Compressor (CA3080)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Classy guitar compression with plenty of tweakability."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DRW 4 Knob Compressor (CA3080) review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Fender Limited Edition American Standard Strat w/ Rosewood Neck
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A sumptuous neck, with a unique voice; we like it in sunburst but love it in blue!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Limited Edition American Standard Strat w/ Rosewood Neck review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
JAM Rattler
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might be a RAT-inspired pedal, but the Rattler proves itself to be a distortion for most occasions."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JAM Rattler review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Matchless Nighthawk Reverb 1x12 combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stunning small combo for the valve purist, built by one of the ultimate boutique amp builders."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Matchless Nighthawk Reverb 1x12 combo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
DRW Ge Fuzz Ace
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want a Fuzz Face-type pedal, this has the sound and is compact, robust and reasonably priced, with the ability to focus its fatness with the shape knob."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DRW Ge Fuzz Ace review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
JAM Big Chill
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical feature set makes this a great trem for live work."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JAM Big Chill review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Fender Ltd Ed American Vintage '70s Hardtail Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A dark horse that we like a great deal, just don't expect vintage accuracy."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Ltd Ed American Vintage '70s Hardtail Stratocaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
DRW Jerry Donahue Compressor JD-01
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Telemaster's preferences increase your sonic options."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DRW Jerry Donahue Compressor JD-01 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile Strat that's subtly tuned for the modern rocker."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
DRW Si Fuzz Ace
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With a different feature set and voice, the Si is a solid alternative to the Ge, and it's good to have a choice."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DRW Si Fuzz Ace review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Fame Forum IV SD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might be one of the least original instruments we've looked at for some time, but you can't knock the craft or quality."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fame Forum IV SD review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
Taylor 2015 614ce
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Thoughtful evolution of Taylor's stalwart 14ce mould, making brilliant and beautiful use of solid maple."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 2015 614ce review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Taylor 2015 618e
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerhouse jumbo with astonishing bass that you can also pick. A preconception changer."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 2015 618e review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 391)
Orange Crush 35RT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An amp that's primed for the transition from the bedroom to the stage."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Crush 35RT review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
T-Rex Diva Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's pricey, but the Diva Drive is one of the best and most versatile TS-style overdrives we've heard in ages."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Diva Drive review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 264)
EC Rusty Cooley Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two of the same, or two different overdrives - your choice."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EC Rusty Cooley Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
Suhr Classic Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A seriously pro instrument for professionally minded players. The single-coil sounds alone are well worth further investigation."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Suhr Classic Pro review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
