New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2015)

It's been another busy month, packed with guitar gear reviews. In fact, we've had a bumper crop of the latest amps, electric guitars, acoustics, effects pedals and other six-string style gubbins on the test table throughout March.

All of the reviews in the following gallery were published on the site during the last month and were conducted by the expert reviews staff of our sister magazines, Total Guitar and Guitarist. First up, it's the Electric Loog...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"It's not the cheapest starter guitar, but if you're seeking inspiration for a younger player or yourself, this could be the most efficient way to get it."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Electric Loog review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 263)