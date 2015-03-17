Boss PS-6 Harmonist review

Boss' PS-6 offers major and minor harmonies, pitch shift, detune and the Super Bend effect, which delivers pitch sweeps.

"You can tastefully blend in an octave up for a 12-string effect"

These are triggered by holding the pedal switch down or controlled, Whammy-style, by adding an expression pedal. The Pitch Shift function supports a variety of intervals, as does the set-by-key Harmony.

The balance knob sets the blend between dry and pitch-shifted signal, so you can, say, tastefully blend in an octave up for a 12-string effect.

A compact choice delivering a tasty range of musical pitch effects to your 'board.