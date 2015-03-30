EC Rusty Cooley Overdrive

Two of the same, or two different overdrives - your choice.

This signature pedal for shredder Rusty Cooley from Israeli firm EC provides two independent channels of overdrive.

Each channel has its own gain, tone and level knobs, and features a range of sounds not unlike a Tube Screamer.

"Each side also has two internal switches for selecting clipping mode and tone stack for a fuller low end or a leaner vibe"

Two footswitches control the action: the one to the right operates as a normal bypass switch, while the one on the left switches between the two channels - which still operates when the pedal is bypassed so you can pre-select the desired channel, ready for action.

If you like to notch things up in stages, dual 'drive pedals are great for giving you instant access to the same sound with two different levels of dirt/volume.

This will do that, but can also give you two distinctly different sounds, making it a practical option for adding dirty and/or boosted sounds to your 'board.