Electric Loog review

We've seen some small guitars, but the Electric Loog takes the biscuit: it's an electric incarnation of a Kickstarter-funded three-string guitar, aimed at aspiring learners and children, although it offers diddly bow-style thrills for seasoned players, too.
With a 'My First Danelectro' vibe - enforced by a lipstick-style single coil straight from Dano itself - it certainly looks the part. The three strings are tuned to BGD - the idea is that by doing away with the extra strings, you learn faster; after all, three notes are all you need for a chord.
When you open the box, you'll find the Loog in pieces. Not only does this keep costs down, but the designers reckon it helps to develop a bond with the instrument. It took us around 25 minutes to put together - attaching the tuners, and affixing the neck, bridge and strap pins to the body - and string up, using the straightforward instructions.
Once assembled, the Loog had us exploring ukulele and mandolin-inspired playing; while adding a dose of crunch and a slide instantly conjures dirty Jack White blues. For existing guitarists, adapting chords to just three strings is a bit of a mind-bender, but the handy included chord charts are a big help.
Aside from a few build-quality niggles on our review model (a loose-fitting neck pocket and slightly off intonation), the Electric Loog has us convinced.