DRW Ge Fuzz Ace review

If you want a Fuzz Face-type pedal, this has the sound and is compact, robust and reasonably priced, with the ability to focus its fatness with the shape knob.

Based on a classic Arbiter Fuzz Face, with a few original tweaks, the Ge Fuzz Ace features germanium transistors - not the typical NKT275s, but a type that DRW believes have not previously been used in this design.

These PNP transistors would need reversed polarity to run from a standard 9V power adaptor, so the pedal eschews a power socket for battery power only.

Besides standard fuzz and level controls, you get bias - which adjusts the input impedance, useful for matching it to various pickup types - and shape, which dials in some midrange boost.

The experience is typically vintage germanium Fuzz Face with amp-like overdrive at low levels of the fuzz knob, up to a sweet singing fuzz with an aggressive trebly edge, cleaning up smoothly with guitar volume.