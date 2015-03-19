DRW 4 Knob Compressor (CA3080) review

Lots of compressors are based on the MXR Dynacomp and the Ross compressor, with a CA3080 OTA at the heart of the circuitry.

Those are regarded as the classic vintage guitar compressor stompboxes, so if it ain't broke... Well, you might not want to fix it but you may want to tweak/modify it, which is what DRW has done with the 4 Knob Compressor.

Besides the knobs for turning up the compression and output level, it has added an attack knob and a trim knob that adjusts the input gain to match the pedal to different guitars, or to its position in the signal chain (a two-knob version loses the attack and trim knobs from the top panel, replacing them as internal trim pots).

What you get is a pedal that delivers great compression for the usual tasks of sustaining, keeping a consistent level and adding snap to note envelopes, while offering a transparency of tone.