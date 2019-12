It's pricey, but the Diva Drive is one of the best and most versatile TS-style overdrives we've heard in ages.

The Diva Drive from Danish effects specialists T-Rex contains the legendary JRC4558 op-amp - as found in vintage TS pedals for juicy, mid-boosted gain.

"A three-way low-end boost control tailors the bass response"

The Diva Drive boasts a mix control for blending the overdriven signal with your clean tone, while a three-way low-end boost control tailors the bass response to your guitar.

The mix is handy for retaining clarity with extended chords, while the low-end switch is an easy win for filling in the gaps in your sound.