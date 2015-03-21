JAM Rattler review

It might be a RAT-inspired pedal, but the Rattler proves itself to be a distortion for most occasions.

Anyone wondering where the inspiration for JAM's Rattler came from should check out the first three letters of its name. Yep, it's based on a vintage Pro Co RAT pedal.

"Its wide range of harmonically-rich distortion tones, combined with dynamic responsiveness, make it a great asset"

Featuring the rare NOS LM308N chip and an asymmetrical clipping circuit, the Rattler offers a range of sounds from a clean boost, through various driven amp scenarios to an all-out distortion with a fuzzy edge.

This is all delivered via a tone knob with a huge strident top-end presence fully clockwise that reduces as you wind it back to a mellower, although never dull, vibe.

It's no bad thing that the Rattler can pretty much nail the sound of a vintage RAT (we checked it against our 1980s model), but we reckon that its wide range of harmonically-rich distortion tones, combined with dynamic responsiveness, make it a great asset for anyone's pedalboard.