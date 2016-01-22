NAMM 2016: live highlights gallery

NAMM 2016: The stands are up, the accreditation passes are in their lanyards, and the doughnuts/donuts have been delivered. Yes, we're all set for the 2016 Winter NAMM Show, which runs from 21 to 24 January and takes place in Anaheim, California.

If you're looking for a list of all our show articles in one place, head on over to the utterly comprehensive NAMM 2016 hub page.

This, as you probably know by now, is the event at which all the major players in the music making equipment industry unveil the new gear that you'll be playing with throughout the year.

It's a pretty big deal, in other words, and, this being the case, MusicRadar is there on the show floor, getting hands-on with the best guitar, tech, drum and DJ releases and telling you all about them.

You can browse our frequently-updated live gallery to find out exactly what the team's been up to, and use it as a gateway to other coverage elsewhere. If you're looking for a list of all our show articles in one place, head on over to the utterly comprehensive NAMM 2016 hub page.

Read more: Vox AC30S1 Combo

For now, though, join us on a pictorial journey as we walk the halls of the Anaheim Convention Centre. There's no need to show your badge to security - just come on in…