The 4-octave version of ROLI's Seaboard Rise is now available

If, like us, you were impressed by ROLI's Seaboard RISE controller but have been hoping for a slightly larger version, you're in luck. The company has just released the Seaboard RISE 49, which offers 49 notes (or Keywaves, as ROLI calls them) rather than 25.

Commenting on the launch, Roland Lamb, founder and CEO of ROLI and inventor of the Seaboard, said: "When we released the RISE 25, our goal was to establish it as a must-have tool for the contemporary musician. The response of creators and critics alike has far exceeded our expectations. We're thrilled to be able to complement the portability and power of the RISE 25 with the new musical possibilities that will be afforded by the RISE 49. The Seaboard is becoming not just an interface, but a new category of instruments that opens up an ever wider range of creative possibilities."

The RISE 49 ships with an 8-track version of Bitwig Studio and a copy of ROLI's Equator synth, which now contains more than 100 new presets. A soft case is also part of the package.

You can order the RISE 49 on the ROLI website. The price is £949/€1299/$1199.

ROLI Seaboard RISE 49 specs