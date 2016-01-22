NAMM 2016: Charvel stand in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Charvel has enjoyed something of renaissance in recent years, partly due to the 2002 Fender buyout and partly, we suspect, due to the renewed popularity of rock music, neon guitars and outrageous fretboard theatrics.
We were on hand at Charvel's show booth to bring you a floor-eye view of the firm's 2016 offerings and stunning custom builds...
San Dimas HSS 7-string Mahogany
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features quarter-sawn maple neck and premium mahogany body.
Style 2 Roasted Pine
Master-built by Chip Ellis, featuring a roasted reclaimed pine body and tarnished copper hardware, including Bigsby tailpiece.
Surfcaster Roasted Pine
Master-built by Chip Ellis, featuring a roasted reclaimed pine body and tarnished copper hardware, including Bigsby tailpiece.
San Dimas 3 Tite
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features alder body with quilt maple top and bolt-on wenge neck.
San Dimas 2H
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features alder body, quarter-sawn maple neck. Finished in 'Bengal Yellow'.
San Dimas 2H Blue Sparkle
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features alder body, quarter-sawn maple neck and ebony fingerboard.
San Dimas HS
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features custom paint by Brian Bock, alder body and a quarter-sawn maple neck.
San Dimas 2H HT
Features quarter-sawn maple neck and premium mahogany body. Finished in Lime Green Metallic.
San Dimas Birdseye Top
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features custom paint by Brian Bock, alder body and a quarter-sawn maple neck.
Dinky Killer Koa
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features zebrawood neck, koa body and Floyd Rose bridge.
San Dimas HS Honeyburst
Features birdseye maple neck and premium mahogany body in Honeyburst finish.
San Dimas HSS
Features premium ash body, birdseye maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.
San Dimas HSH Quilt Top
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features alder body, quilt maple top and bolt-on wenge neck.
San Dimas 7-string
Master-built by 'Red' Dave Nichols. Features korina body, walnut top and Bare Knuckle Coldsweat 7 pickups.
Pro Mod So-Cals
Four Pro Mod So-Cal electrics with HH Seymour Duncan pickup configurations and neon finishes. MSRP $1,249.
Dinky Hardtail
Custom Select special edition, featuring basswood body, quarter-sawn maple neck and flame maple top.
San Dimas HSS
Custom Select special edition, featuring alder body with quilt maple top, quarter-sawn maple neck and Transparent Purple finish.
Dinky Red Crackle
Custom Select special edition, featuring Select alder body, quarter-sawn maple neck and ebony fingerboard.