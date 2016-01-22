NAMM 2016: Fender stand highlights in pictures

NAMM 2016: Fender has unveiled a host of new guitars and amps for 2016, including the limited edition American Standard Offset Telecaster, a new series of American Elite instruments and a Bigsby-equipped Jazzmaster.

We've been on the ground at NAMM to bring you pictures from the show floor, including first snaps of the new Edge signature amp and guitar and the firm's limited edition 'Magnificent Seven' range of hybrids and mods, set to land throughout the year.

Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4

Browse the gallery to check out our selected highlights from Fender.