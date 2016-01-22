NAMM 2016: Fender stand highlights in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Fender has unveiled a host of new guitars and amps for 2016, including the limited edition American Standard Offset Telecaster, a new series of American Elite instruments and a Bigsby-equipped Jazzmaster.
We've been on the ground at NAMM to bring you pictures from the show floor, including first snaps of the new Edge signature amp and guitar and the firm's limited edition 'Magnificent Seven' range of hybrids and mods, set to land throughout the year.
Browse the gallery to check out our selected highlights from Fender.
American Elite Stratocaster
Resplendent in 2-color Sunburst, the American Elite Stratocaster replaces the now discontinued American Deluxe model. For more on this read our full Fender American Elite Stratocaster review.
Limited Edition American Standard Offset Telecaster
Fender sells the Offset Tele as a hybrid in which "the curvaceously slick style of a Jazzmaster's body is married to a Telecaster neck, pickups and hardware." Yeup: one in each colour, please.
Limited Edition American Standard 'PJ' Bass
The PJ bass blend of Fender's iconic Precision and Jazz instruments hits the American Standard range for a limited time only.
Limited Edition American Special Jazzmaster Bigsby
It's a simple concept: take an American Special Jazzmaster, complete with simplified pickup switching - a plus or minus depending on your preference - strip out the bridge and add a licensed B50 Bigsby tailpiece.
Limited Edition Select Light Ash Tele
The light ash in this Telecaster's name doesn't refer to the wood's colour - each instrument weighs less than 7lbs/3.2kg. Also includes an inlaid 'Special Edition' ingot in the rear of the headstock.
Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster Matching Headstock
Taking its cues from the classic colour matched Fender's of days gone by, these limited edition Standards feature American Vintage '58 pickups for appropriately old school tone.
Limited Edition American Standard Telecaster Figured Neck
A classy-looking Tele for the more sophisticated player, this instrument takes the classic Fender design and pairs it with a rosewood fingerboard and figured maple neck.
The Edge Strat
Designed for and in collaboration with the U2 guitarist, The Edge's signature Strat is the same model the man himself now uses, featuring a pair of Custom Shop Fat 50s single-coil pickups and a DiMarzio FS-1 at the bridge.
The Edge Deluxe
Few players in the world would get both a signature amp and guitar rolled out by Fender in the same year, but such is The Edge's status. This signature model is hand-wired and voiced to emulate the U2 man's preferred ’57 tweed Deluxe.
Bassbreaker amps
A new range of nine heads, combos and cabs for connoisseurs of hard rock and heavy bottom end, featuring 12AX7 preamp tubes and EL84 power tubes.
Tuner pedals
Because you can never have too many backups...