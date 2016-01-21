NAMM 2016: Fender Custom Shop stand - in pictures

NAMM 2016: The Fender Custom Shop stand is always one of the highlights of the NAMM show. This year has proved no exception with stained glass, sparkle and 'smuggler' takes on Strats, Teles and Jazzes.

From a cardboard Strat finish, a 'long Jag' and even a wood-clad, glow-in-the-dark Deluxe amp, the Custom Shop crew have let their imaginations run wild for the 2016 show.

It seems these guitars barely touch the show floor, before discerning dealers the world over snap them up, tucking order papers under the strings of the guitars they hope to re-home.

Browse the gallery to take a look at the Custom Shop stand...