NAMM 2016: Fender Custom Shop stand - in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2016: The Fender Custom Shop stand is always one of the highlights of the NAMM show. This year has proved no exception with stained glass, sparkle and 'smuggler' takes on Strats, Teles and Jazzes.
From a cardboard Strat finish, a 'long Jag' and even a wood-clad, glow-in-the-dark Deluxe amp, the Custom Shop crew have let their imaginations run wild for the 2016 show.
It seems these guitars barely touch the show floor, before discerning dealers the world over snap them up, tucking order papers under the strings of the guitars they hope to re-home.
Browse the gallery to take a look at the Custom Shop stand...
Smokin' Gun Stratocaster
Master-built by John Cruz, featuring a two-piece mahogany body and quartersawn maple neck.
Claro Walnut Bass
Master-built by Jason Smith. A one-of-a-kind design, putting the walnut to fine use and producing an "edgy, aggressive rock bass tone".
1969 Rosewood Strat with Flame Maple Top
Master-built by Greg Fessler. Sports an eye-catching AAAA flame maple top, completed with '69 Custom Shop single-coils and gold hardware.
Katana
Master-built by Todd Krause. The controversial body shape is revived, complete with handwound pickups and 'Mango Tango' finish.
Stained Glass Telecaster
Master-built by Dale Wilson. This heavenly Tele (depending on your tastes) conceals a section of LED light panels that illuminate the guitar's multi-tiered body.
Dragon Skin Telecaster
Master-built by John Cruz. A truly opulent-looking creation, the Dragon Skin is covered in a colourful and highly reflective material. One for Skyrim fans...
Cardboard Stratocaster
Master-built by Paul Waller. Not just a clever finish, the entire body has been constructed from cardboard, which reportedly made assembly something of a headache...
The Long Jag
Master-built by Scott Buehl. The Long Jag stretches a traditionally short-scale model over a 25.5" scale by expanding the pickguard.
'66 Blue Moto P Bass
Master-built by Dennis Galuszka. The Moto P Bass is vintage-accurate, celebrating the Slab P Bass' 50th anniversary with a rather special finish.
15,000 Volt Relic Telecaster
Master-built by Dennis Galuszka. The 15,000 Volt Relic Tele combines a mahogany body with 'electrical artwork burns' to create a unique finish.
Psychedelic Stratocaster
Master-built by John Cruz. The Psych Strat shows off two finish techniques, marrying chameleon paint with Fender-tweaked paisley graphics.
Frosted Duco Stratocater
Master-built by Scott Buehl. Featuring Josefina hand-wound Fat 50s pickups.
AAAA Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster
Master-built by Yuriy Shishkov. This Strat, finished in Sapphire Blue Trans, is all about fine maple, pairing a AAA flame maple neck, with the AAAA quilt maple top.
"Cypress Glow" Amp
Hand-built by Shawn Greene and Jim Dolmage. Made from a reclaimed Pecky Cypress cabinet, the natural gaps in the grain of the cabinet have been filled with a glow-in-the-dark resin. A modded Fender '57 Deluxe circuit dwells beneath the surface.
LTD 50s Journeyman Relic Telecaster
Custom-built. Featuring AAA flame maple neck, hand-wound pickups and a laquer finish, dubbed Magenta Sparkle.
LTD 1967 Closet Class Smugglers Telecaster
This guitar is so-named for the built-in 'smuggler's cavity'. This is probably the best possible image to come to mind when you hear that phrase.
LTD 60s Bound Neck Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Custom-built for NAMM only, this is Heavy Relic Strat showcases the Custom Shop's two-colour finish, laying Lake Placid Blue over 3-Tone Sunburst.
LTD Heavy Relic Caballo Tono Ligero
This Caballo Tono Ligero oozes faded glamour and comes equipped with a hand-wound Red Hot bridge pickup and Champagne Sparkle finish.
LTD 1958 Closet Classic Jazzmaster
Finished in Desert Sand, this highly-desirable Jazz with hand-wound pickups feels almost restrained next to the rest of its Custom Shop brethren.
Jawbreaker Stratocaster
Master-built by Dale Wilson. Features an NOS lacquer finish with "15 different swirly, twirly colours".
NOS 5A Quilt Top Telecaster
Master-built by Dennis Galuszka. Combines an ash body and a stunning 5A quilt maple top.
George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster
A reassuringly small run signature model, just 100 will be constructed by Master Builder Paul Waller. This guitar is spec'd on George Harrison's original 1968 Telecaster and features pickups hand-wound by Abigail Ybarra.
1968 Closet Classic Stratocaster
Master-built by Greg Fessler. Featuring a slab alder body and Zebrawood top and back.
Artisan Telecaster
Features a spalted maple top with amber-tinted lacquer finish, plus a AAA birdseye maple neck.
LTD 1957 Heavy Relic Stratocaster
Custom-built for NAMM only, this is another example of the Custom Shop's 'color on color' finish. This time it's black over pink paisley.