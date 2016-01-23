NAMM 2016: Dunlop showcases Cry Baby Petrucci, Bonamassa Overdrive Special and more

NAMM 2016: Venerable Californian pedal house Dunlop has brought a slew of new pedals to Anaheim.

Most obviously notable are a new official Petrucci signature Cry Baby and an Overrated Special Overdrive designed for Joe Bonamassa, but there are plenty of other goodies on offer.

PRESS RELEASE

1. Cry Baby Petrucci

The John Petrucci Signature Cry Baby Wah sounds huge and expressive, with all the controls John needs to fine-tune his sound: Volume, Q, and a 6-band EQ to shape frequencies from 100Hz to 3.2KHz £189.99