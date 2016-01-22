NAMM 2016: Reverend announces Billy Corgan Signature electric guitar
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Reverend has unveiled a new Billy Corgan signature model, featuring the Smashing Pumpkins man's signature Railhammer humbuckers, a graphite nut and a string-thru body design.
Visually occupying the territory somewhere between a beefed-up Fender Jaguar and a Rickenbacker, it's a considerable stride away from Corgan's long-favoured Strats.
Though he has been documented using the Jag-like Reverend Slingshot before now, this signature would appear to be a new design, featuring a Korina body with a raised solid centre section, alongside lower-profile wings which conceal weight-reducing chambers.
The headline feature is probably the inclusion of Corgan's new Railhammer Humcutter signature pickups, which aim to hit the sweet spot between P90s and humbuckers, but a string-thru body bridge, graphite nut and pin-locking tuners make this one interesting instrument.
Press release
When you set out to do something this epic, you don’t repeat yourself. A fresh design with classic and modern elements that come together in a unique way.
The raised center section with thinner wings and strategic chambers under the pickguard add resonance and reduce weight, while a string-thru body bridge provides maximum sustain and percussive attack.
Railhammer Billy Corgan Signature Pickups meld P90 snap with humbucker chunk, and no hum! And, finally, the body is topped with a segmented aluminum pickguard for a modern, yet timeless look. Let this guitar inspire you.
Read the press release below and browse the gallery to read the press to take a closer look at the guitar's features...
Body
PRESS RELEASE: Korina (aka White Limba) is a medium lightweight wood, highly prized for consistency and tonal qualities.
It is a key factor to producing our lively, responsive instruments that are rich in harmonics. On the BC-1 there are strategic chambers under the pickguard to add even more resonance and reduce weight.
Pickups
PRESS RELEASE: Part of Railhammer’s new Humcutter Series, these pickups were developed with Billy to capture the clarity and dynamics of a P90, but with the thick tone and low noise of a humbucker.
Controls
PRESS RELEASE: All the controls feature the classic low profile knob shape, rendered in a chrome finish.
The passive Bass Contour is great for tightening up the low end, or re-voicing the pickups. Variable pickup voicing at your fingertips!
String-thru body bridge
PRESS RELEASE: String-thru body design and stainless steel saddles for a percussive attack that provides maximum sustain and a ringing, solid tone.
Nut
PRESS RELEASE: We use a graphite impregnated nut on all Reverend instruments. Graphite reduces friction, allowing the strings to easily slide through the nut slots, improving tuning stability.
Tuners
PRESS RELEASE: A thumbwheel under the tuner pushes a steel pin up through the post, locking the string in place for exceptional tuning stability and super-fast string changes. Also, the posts are custom height, eliminating the need for a second string tree.