NAMM 2016: Reverend announces Billy Corgan Signature electric guitar

NAMM 2016: Reverend has unveiled a new Billy Corgan signature model, featuring the Smashing Pumpkins man's signature Railhammer humbuckers, a graphite nut and a string-thru body design.

Visually occupying the territory somewhere between a beefed-up Fender Jaguar and a Rickenbacker, it's a considerable stride away from Corgan's long-favoured Strats.

Though he has been documented using the Jag-like Reverend Slingshot before now, this signature would appear to be a new design, featuring a Korina body with a raised solid centre section, alongside lower-profile wings which conceal weight-reducing chambers.

The headline feature is probably the inclusion of Corgan's new Railhammer Humcutter signature pickups, which aim to hit the sweet spot between P90s and humbuckers, but a string-thru body bridge, graphite nut and pin-locking tuners make this one interesting instrument.

Press release

When you set out to do something this epic, you don’t repeat yourself. A fresh design with classic and modern elements that come together in a unique way.

The raised center section with thinner wings and strategic chambers under the pickguard add resonance and reduce weight, while a string-thru body bridge provides maximum sustain and percussive attack.

Railhammer Billy Corgan Signature Pickups meld P90 snap with humbucker chunk, and no hum! And, finally, the body is topped with a segmented aluminum pickguard for a modern, yet timeless look. Let this guitar inspire you.

