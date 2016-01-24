NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Teenage Engineering set to blend audio and video in OP-Z synth

NAMM 2016: As well as releasing three new Pocket Operators, Teenage Engineering is also in preview mode at the show, giving attendees an early look at its forthcoming OP-Z 16-track multitimbral synth (which the company is billing as 'the little monster').

Very much not a successor to the OP-1 ("this is something totally different", we're told) this is set to offer fully sequenceable parameter locks, video synthesis and what TE is calling step components.

Step components are "per step modifiers that can change the timing, pitch of notes and the flow of the sequencer". TE also says that the OP-Z will put equal focus on video and audio creation, which sounds intriguing to say the least.

As with the OP-1, this is a portable instrument, and thanks to the inclusion of Bluetooth MIDI, it'll also have wireless capabilities.

No news yet on a price or release date, but you can sign up for email updates on the Teenage Engineering website.