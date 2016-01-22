NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Teenage Engineering goes retro with new Pocket Operator synths

NAMM 2016: Teenage Engineering has produced another three portable synths from its pocket, and we're definitely pleased to see them. The PO-20 arcade, PO-24 office and PO-28 robot all have a retro vibe, and bring the number of instruments in TE's Pocket Operator range to six.

Design-wise, the new models look pretty similar to the original Pocket Operators (they all come with their own sequencers), but each of the new models offers its own sonic character and features. The PO-20 arcade has a chiptune vibe, the PO-24 office is a noise percussion drum machine, and the PO-28 robot features 8-bit synth engines.

Specs are below, and you can order all the new Pocket Operators now from the Teenage Engineering website. They cost €69 each.

New Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator features

PO-20 arcade

Arcade synthesizer and sequencer, with parameter locks, chord control and punch-in effects.

Rapid beat making and chiptune improvisation

Synthesized arcade sounds

128 chord chaining

128 pattern chaining

16 sounds

16 punch-in effects

Step multiplier

PO-24 office

Noise percussion drum machine and sequencer, with parameter locks, solo functionality and punch-in effects.

Sampled vintage hardware and real synthesizer engines

Solo control

128 pattern chaining

16 sounds

16 punch-in effects

Step multiplier

PO-28 robot