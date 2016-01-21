NAMM 2016: Blackstar unveils Fly 3 Mini Amp Union Flag limited edition

NAMM 2016: Blackstar has unveiled a limited edition Union Flag finish for its popular Fly 3 Mini Amp.

Aside from the bright flag motif on the grille and the cream cabinet finish, the two-channel, three-watt amp has the same spec as its black brethren. No word on price, but if you want to know more about the sizeable tones this diminutive box produces, check out our Blackstar Fly 3 review.

Blackstar Fly 3 Union Flag Cream Mini Amp

PRESS RELEASE: Following the resounding success of Blackstar's award-winning Fly 3, the highly popular mini amp is now available with an amazing new limited edition Union Flag grille design and cream casing.

Overview

In keeping with our British heritage, the Union flag grille is a striking visual addition to the amp and representative of our roots in the UK. The Fly 3 now has colourful tone both sonically and visually.

These mini tone machines look stunning and have the same outstanding sonic performance and feature set of the standard models.

Specification: