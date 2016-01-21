NAMM 2016: Two new high current DC pedal power supplies from Strymon

NAMM 2016: Despite its relatively short existence - the company was founded in 2008 - the name Strymon already commands plenty of kudos in pedal-loving circles.

Thanks to sophisticated effects such as the El Capistan, TimeLine and Flint, the Californian company has become synonymous with unparalleled attention to detail and tonal integrity.

NAMM 2016 sees the company focus on power supply, with two new analog, and therefore apparently ultra low noise units. Step forward Zuma and its more compact little brother Ojai. For more details and specs, read on.

PRESS RELEASE: Over the last few years our analog design team (Gregg and Josh) have been diligently working on technology that dramatically enhances the way pedals can be powered. We're happy to announce our Zuma and Ojai high current DC effects pedal power supplies!

Zuma and Ojai - High Current DC Pedal Power Supplies

Like everything we work on—we only want to develop and release products where we truly believe we're bringing something new to the world of musicians. And it helps if these projects are incredibly fun to work on! We're still a super small group of engineers and music nerds, and like you we're fanatical about sound and the creation of music.

Why Power?

Over the last several years, some of the most common questions we've been asked are related to power. How do I properly power my pedals? Why am I getting this strange noise? What's isolated power? Should I daisy chain my pedals? What outlet should I use? Why can't my power supply handle all of my pedals? Why did I just blow up my pedal?

We learned that many of our customers were not entirely happy with the power options that are available. We felt it was time for us to try something new and bring some different ideas and fresh technology to this arena.

You may not know this, but Strymon analog design gurus Gregg Stock and Josh Forbes collectively have an incredibly rich history designing power supply systems for a wide range of industries. From mission-critical power systems for the aerospace industry, to best-in-class power supplies for top-selling power amplifiers, studio monitors, guitar amplifiers, and more. Power is one of their true passions, and we want to bring this passion to the world of effects pedals.

This is an incredibly exciting intersection for us. To bring our power expertise the world of pedals, to eliminate the worry that goes into powering pedals properly, and to allow you to focus on being creative rather than thinking about power.

Pricing and Availability

Ojai will be available in Spring of 2016, for US $149. Zuma will be available in Summer of 2016, for US $249. International pricing is not yet announced.