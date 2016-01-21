NAMM 2016: Orange launches 'O' Edition Headphones
Orange 'O' 'phones
NAMM 2016: In a world where Marshall markets glasses (sorry, eyewear) we have absolutely no quibbles with Orange extending the brand's reach by launching their first pair of headphones.
While they appear aimed at the high-end of the lifestyle market rather than serious monitoring use - a mobile inline remote is featured - they certainly scream 'Orange'. Orange highlights and an etched logo make the provenance of these over-ear cans crystal clear.
We can't say whether their audio performance will offer similar clarity, with detailed performance specs thin on the ground at the moment, but we'll bring you a review very soon.
The Orange O Headphones will hit the shops with a GB RRP of £149.00.
Orange 'O' 'phones
PRESS RELEASE: Orange Amplification, using their nearly 50 years of audio expertise and experience have created the ‘O’ Edition Headphones. This set of great sounding cans, with natural noise cancelling, level EQ and over ear styling are designed and built to give the clearest sound.
The ‘O’ Edition Headphones capture the very essence of Orange. The subtle black on black Orange font on top, the hint of orange on the ear cups and the iconic Orange Crest etched into the brushed stainless steel headband signify an unwavering commitment to quality.
These headphones are designed to fit comfortably for long periods of use. The speaker enclosures are acoustically devised for a tight a clear bass response, detailed mid-range and an articulate top. With natural noise cancelling preventing large amounts of outside noise, the headphones produce a truly immersive sonic experience with a wide frequency to suit all musical needs.
Supplied with two 3.5mm cables, one with a remote control and integrated microphone and compatible with most smartphones, the headphones are easy to control and use whilst on the move.