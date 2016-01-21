NAMM 2016: Orange launches 'O' Edition Headphones

NAMM 2016: In a world where Marshall markets glasses (sorry, eyewear) we have absolutely no quibbles with Orange extending the brand's reach by launching their first pair of headphones.

While they appear aimed at the high-end of the lifestyle market rather than serious monitoring use - a mobile inline remote is featured - they certainly scream 'Orange'. Orange highlights and an etched logo make the provenance of these over-ear cans crystal clear.

We can't say whether their audio performance will offer similar clarity, with detailed performance specs thin on the ground at the moment, but we'll bring you a review very soon.

The Orange O Headphones will hit the shops with a GB RRP of £149.00.