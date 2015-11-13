MIA Awards 2015: best guitar, tech and drum gear revealed
And the winners are...
Designed to celebrate the best of the music industry, the UK's MIA Awards were dished out at a ceremony in London last night.
Among the gongs up for grabs were MusicRadar's Innovation, Microphone Brand and Acoustic Guitar of the Year Awards, along with prizes sponsored by our sister magazines Guitarist, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Computer Music and Future Music.
Read on to find out who won what in each category and for a round-up of the other MIA Award winners.
Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year - Cort Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
Our verdict
"Bellamy, Manson and Cort have created one of the finest rock axes at this price. Let's hope this is just the beginning of a significant partnership."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Future Music Music Hardware of the Year - MunroSonic EGG150
Our verdict
“These are serious contenders for the best monitors in their price range, and perhaps even beyond.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MunroSonic EGG150
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Computer Music Music Software of the Year - Steinberg Cubase Pro 8
Our verdict
“Cubase Pro 8's innovative new features and smoother performance represent a further step forward for this superb DAW.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase Pro 8
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year - Yamaha Stage Custom Birch kit
Our verdict
"Yamaha's credentials run through this kit like the words in a stick of rock. It's beautifully made; solidly engineered to take the knocks of real life and produces a quality of sound that defies its price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Stage Custom Birch kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Total Guitar Amplifier of the Year - Orange Crush 35RT
Our verdict
“An amp that's primed for the transition from the bedroom to the stage.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Crush 35RT review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
MusicRadar Acoustic Guitar of the Year - Faith Signature FSGNHSY Honeyed Sycamore
Our verdict
"Subtly innovative, it certainly lives up to PJE's reputation for dependable and quality instrument making."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Neptune review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
MusicRadar Microphone Brand of the Year - Sontronics
Sontronics is a British success story. With roughly ten years on the clock it was one of the first in the pro audio world to marry Chinese manufacture to in-house design, and to this day it's still using the same manufacturer near Shanghai.
The Aria large diaphragm cardioid valve condenser mic (above) remains one of its key products, and delivers a smooth, non-hyped sound.
MusicRadar Music Making Innovation of the Year - DigiTech TRIO Band Creator
Our verdict
"DigiTech's direct expertise in looping and pitch detection technology has paid dividends with the TRIO, creating an invaluable practice and songwriting tool to suit players from beginners to pros."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech TRIO Band Creator
(Reviewed in Guitarist)