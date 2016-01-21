NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Is Vox's Starstream Type-1 modelling electric "the ultimate modern guitar"?

NAMM 2016: Brandishing perhaps the most distinctive guitar outline we're likely to see from a major manufacturer at NAMM, Vox's Starstream Type-1 takes a new approach not only to modelling guitars but electric guitars in general.

Reviving the name of Vox's 60s teardrop-shaped electric, the Starstream offers 27 instrument models that use the company's AREOS-D system, including electric, acoustic and synths, as well as banjo, sitar and resonator sounds, accessed using a control module on the lower part of the guitar's body.

The guitar's unconventional construction is a result of "advanced ergonomic considerations", with three-dimensional contours, easy upper-fret access and a mango body tonewood - Vox reckons it "conforms to your body in a way that no wooden guitar shape can".

To achieve the range of sounds on offer, the AREOS-D system includes magnetic pickups, a piezo pickup system and a DSP engine, serving up nine banks of instruments with three variations in each, including onboard overdrive and reverb effects - the whole system is powered by four AA batteries.

The Vox Starstream is available from May 2016 in Black and Red body finishes for £718, while Black Frame, White Frame and Red Frame options hit the shelves in June, priced at £790 - look out for more on this unusual beast in our coverage from the NAMM show floor.

Full specifications