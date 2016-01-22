NAMM 2016: Orange stand in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Orange is having a big year at NAMM 2016, celebrating the 10th anniversary of its game-changing Tiny Terror head and flaunting its ever-expanding range of bass products, including the new OB1 combo, O Basses and 4 Stroke amps.
OB1-300 Combo
Now the OB1-300 is available housed in a cabinet with a 15" Eminence speaker and, like the previously available heads, splits the signal into clean and two-stage distortion circuits, which can then be blended for tone-sculpting delight.
OB1-300 and -500 heads
Launched at last year's event the OB1-300 and -500 heads are rack-mountable with an all-analogue signal path, active EQ and feature both balanced DI and line level outputs.
Two Stroke Boost EQ pedal
Billed as Orange's take on the clean boost, the Two Stroke boasts 12dB of clean boost and a parametric EQ with a sizeable 18dB of cut/boost. In case you were wondering, that's a lot of boost. And Orange promises a low-noise performance, to boot.
Amp Detonator AB-Y pedal
The UK firm claims this is probably the smallest active AB-Y on the market, which is fine, but the chances are that, if you're already lugging two amps around, you're not going to be that bothered by the size of your switcher...
The other key selling points fare better: transparent sound, phase correction switch and three-colour LED, to clearly indicate if you've engaged amp A, amp B or both, all sound genuinely useful.
4 Stroke 300 and 500 heads
Aimed at the "demanding modern bass player" Orange says its 4 Stroke 300 and 500 class AB bass amps maintain crystalline tones at high volume. They both feature active four-band parametric EQ, footswitch-able class A compression (as opposed to a hard limiter) and both balanced and line level outputs.
The 4 Stroke Series is our offering to the demanding modern bass player – everything you need, and nothing you don’t.
Featuring all-analogue circuitry throughout, the 4 Stroke 300 & 500 speak with genuine authority, delivering powerful tones with a natural and rounded emphasis that leaves Class D amps in their wake. The Class AB 4 Stroke stays crystal clean and expressive all the way up, without ever becoming sterile or fatiguing.
The centrepiece of these amps is the uncompromising tone stack which allows for an unparalleled level of control over the EQ without the fussiness that plagues so many.
The active four-band parametric EQ covers an enormous range and opens up limitless possibilities. Whether you need to sculpt your signature sound, bring out the character of your instrument or combat troublesome acoustic environments, the 4 Stroke deals with all comers in an instant.
For the finishing touch, our proprietary Class A compression circuit tracks seamlessly, adding further punch and fatness. On the rear, you’ll find the usual essentials: two parallel speaker outputs (min. total load 4 Ohms), plus balanced and line level outputs. Available in 300W and 500W configurations, the 4 Stroke Series is the perfect tool for the contemporary bassist – powerful, usable, musical.
10th Anniversary Tiny 'Shiny' Terror
This beautiful iteration of Orange's beloved Tiny Terror has been created to celebrate the little amp's 10th anniversary.
Reportedly codenamed the 'Shiny' Terror it's a point-to-point, hand-wired version of the mini head, handmade in the firm's UK custom shop and limited to a production run of just 110 worldwide.
The price is steep, but then it does come complete with its own specialled-paired 2x10 Alnico Gold-equipped cabinet with British Racing Green covering. We can sense wallets the world over begin to sweat...
'O' headphones
Not to be left out of the great 'amp-maker's lifestyle audio' race of recent years, Orange has also chosen the 2016 NAMM show to launch its own 'O' headphone range. Find out more below...
'O' Bass
The rumours were true... Having dipped a toe into guitar-building as part of its 2014 starter kit, the Orange Guitar Pack, the firm is now taking a step into a brave new bass world, launching the 'O' Bass.
It features an Okoumé (a type of hardwood) body with a basswood veneer, maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, plus a rather fetching sunburst finish and a January-friendly price tag.
Twister cable
Yes, that's one hell of a price tag for a cable, but Orange promises its Twister cable won't tangle.
It's internally equipped with 'a Twister module', which supposedly rotates and prevents knotting. How much would you pay to never have to untie a cable again?