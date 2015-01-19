NAMM 2015: Orange launches the OB1 Series of bass amplifiers

NAMM 2015: Orange Amplification is introduction a new line of bass amps at Winter NAMM, the OB1 line of class A/B rack-mountable bass heads, designed for bassists who like to "bi-amp," combing guitar and bass amps. The idea behind the OB1 is to add the harmonics and layers of overdrive found in guitar amps to the core tones of bass amps. And, of course, there's portability – now you don't have to lug two amps around to gigs.

From press release: The key to the OB1’s unique sound is our footswitchable Blend circuit which adds a veneer of controllable gain and increased harmonic content to the upper registers of the input signal. The lower frequencies and clean signal are left alone, staying warm and clear just as they would be in a ‘bi-amped’ setup. Depending on where the Gain and Blend controls are set, the possibilities are limitless. Punch in the Blend control to achieve anything from a transparent clean boost, to all-out filthy grind, and everywhere in between.

The OB1 300 Series

Key Features

‘Bi-amp’ Inspired Design

The OB1 splits the input instrument signal into two separate paths. One side amplifies the clean signal, with all the clarity you would expect from Orange. The other adds up to two stages of distortion to the upper harmonics only, controllable via the amp’s Gain knob. These two elements are combined using the amplifier’s Blend control which adjusts the mix between clean and dirty. The Blend control can then be remotely engaged or defeated using the optional footswitch.

The Gain and Blend’s range allows for almost anything, from a subtle level boost to cut through the mix, added girth and presence at moderate settings to fatten up chorus passages, to fully saturated savagery at the extremes. However you dial it, the OB1 always maintains the critical low end definition, right the way up to the most offensive settings!

Active EQ

The OB1’s highly responsive active three band EQ has been meticulously voiced for maximum effect with minimal fuss. With +/-10dB of boost or cut, the EQ section is located after the Gain and Blend dials take effect, allowing full control over their massive sonic range.

All Analogue Signal Path

The OB1 Series puts proper class A/B power back on the map. All circuitry is completely analogue, ensuring these amps sound expressive and musical even at ridiculous gain levels.

Rack Mountable

The OB1 Series are our first rack mountable amps, suitable for 19″ cases (2U). Enclosed in a rugged power coated steel chassis the fascia is finished in our classic ‘pics only’ styling.

Balanced & Line Outputs

Balanced DI with ground lift and line level outputs for live and studio use.