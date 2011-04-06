Musikmesse 2011: Day one highlights

Day one - the show is go and the new gear is mounting up!

Day one in Frankfurt and already we've been flooded by exciting new gear. Before we'd ever made it through the doors of the show our appetites had been whet by a few choice pre-show announcements.

First we got our first glimpse at Fender's sexy-looking Pawn Shop Series guitars, Orange dropped news of the new high-gain Dark Terror amp head and then, just as we were ready to head for the hotel bar (for an orange juice and a light salad, honest) we caught wind of Novation's new Serato-focused, touchstrip DJ controller Twitch.

This morning we hit the Korg stand to grab in-depth videos of the monotribe and the Wavedrum Mini, before heading for a proper on-video look at one of Musikmesse's most intriguing launches - the Dark Matter Audio DMA1.

In other big news, legendary bass amp maker Ampeg has returned to the world of all-tube guitar amps, Roland has unveiled the Jupiter-80 synth and Yamaha has a new range of MOX synths to show-off. Bring on tomorrow!

Guitar and bass highlights

Ampeg launches GVT Series guitar amplification

Bass amp giant re-enters the world of all-tube guitar tone

Fender announces Pawn Shop Series

"Guitars that never were, but should have been"

Yamaha introduces new Pacifica guitars

Value for money with no compromises

Line 6 launches POD HD

New desktop modelling multi-FX unit and firmware update announced

Orange Amps Dark Terror unveiled

New black model is highest gain Terror yet

Vox unveils USA Custom Guitars

New handcrafted axes from Vox's G-Rok R&D facility

Tech and DJ highlights

Korg monotribe video demo

Get a first taste of this analogue synth and rhythm machine

Dark Matter Audio DMA1 video demo

The Smart Audio Hub up close

Novation unveils Twitch DJ controller

Touchstrip DJ hardware developed in collaboration with Serato

Yamaha MOX synthesizers unveiled

MOX 6 and MOX 8 workstations heading to Frankfurt

Roland Jupiter-80 synth unveiled

Pays homage to Jupiter-8

Nord Electro 3 HP has hammer-action keyboard

The first Electro to offer piano-like keys

Roland introduces FP-4F digital piano

SuperNATURAL piano sound comes to top-selling piano

Drum highlights

Korg Wavedrum Mini video demo

A first look at the tiny Wavedrum with built-in speaker and sensor clip

Yamaha announces five new DTX Electronic Drum models

Flagship features added to new affordable models

Yamaha announces limited-edition Recording Custom drums

Just 50 of the reissued kits to be made

Paiste launches Twenty Custom Collection cymbals

New CuSn20 bronze series hits Frankfurt