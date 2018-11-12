Black Friday synth deal: Save $100 on Roland's Boutique SE-02 analog synth

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Roland's Boutique SE-02 is a lot of synth for $500, but at $399 it's an absolute steal. Read on to find out how you can get it for this knockdown price.

The only analogue instrument in Roland's Boutique line-up, the SE-02 was created in collaboration with Studio Electronics, which is responsible for - among many other things - the Tonestar and Boomstar instruments. It features three VCOs, a voltage-controlled 24dB low-pass filter, and a dual gain-stage amplifier.

Considering there’s also a nicely-featured sequencer onboard, the SE-02 is a very impressive piece of kit for the retail price, but Sweetwater and various other retailers are currently offering it for $399. Recommended for anyone who wants a great-sounding, portable and versatile monosynth for the studio and stage.

