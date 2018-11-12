Black Friday synth deal: $150 off Arturia MiniBrute 2 and 2S at Musician’s Friend

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

If you’re looking for a knockout deal on Arturia’s latest MiniBrute synths, then check out Musician’s Friend for a wholesome $150 off both the 2 and 2S variants.

Both the MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2S semi-modular monosynths are down to $499.99 from $649.

The MiniBrute 2 is a 25-note analogue monosynth, with an aftertouch-enabled keyboard that promises to improve playability.

The 2S, however, ditches the 25-note keyboard in favour of a set of performance pads, and includes a triple-layer sequencer with space to save up to 64 sequences (the standard MiniBrute 2 has a monophonic sequencer).

The 2 and 2S share the same new CV/Gate patch matrix, which enables you to rework the internal signal routing or integrate both models into a modular setup.

Each version also features two mixable oscillators with FM, the familiar Steiner-Parker filter and Brute factor overdrive.