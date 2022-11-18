Thomann’s ultra affordable Harley Benton guitars just got even cheaper for Black Friday - here's 8 of the best deals

Already priced incredibly affordably - Thomann has announced some huge savings on Harley Benton guitars in their just-launched Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab). The big T’s Black Friday guitar deals see some price drops that make these guitars hard to resist.

From the tonal versatility of the Fusion-III (opens in new tab) to the all-out hard rock power of the DC-600 (opens in new tab) there’s a guitar for every kind of player in this sale. There are also options for those who prefer unplugged instruments thanks to the all-solid wood construction of the CLC-650SM-CE (opens in new tab), as well as some manna for the four-string slingers with the eye-catching TB-70 bass (opens in new tab).

It's not just guitars up for grabs though, there's also a cheeky discount on Harley Benton's NAfx GiT Pro floor modeler (opens in new tab), which packs a huge selection of amp models, cabinet IRs, and effects models into a single, powerful unit.

Even though Thomann is based in Germany, you don’t need to worry about customs, VAT, and in many cases delivery fees. The price you see is the price you get, so don’t let that hold you back from grabbing yourself a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton SC450Plus: was £155 , now £139 (opens in new tab)

Dual humbucker hard rock and blues tone doesn’t have to cost you thousands of pounds. The Harley Benton SC-450Plus gives you a bunch of premium appointments with an extra nice discount of 10% on an already bargain price. Mahogany body, AAA flamed maple arched top, two powerful PAF-style Alnico V pickups, and a set of Kluson-style tuning machines make this a proper rock and roll workhorse.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton DC-600: was £179 , now £166 (opens in new tab)

They say three’s a crowd, less is more, keep it simple - but sometimes it’s better to just go all out. This three-humbucker rock monster from Harley Benton embodies that mindset of more is more, and now comes with a cool discount and 3 months of free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons - ensuring you’ll have the chops to match the impressive rock and roll aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton Fusion-III: was £345 , £309 (opens in new tab)

If you’re all about your speedy legato runs and diminished chords, then you’ll find a lot to love here. With a feature set you’d usually find on a guitar three times the price, stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson WVS Tremolo, and locking tuners all add up to give you some serious bang for your buck - now with a healthy 10% off on top.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton CLC-650SM-CE: was £398 , now £349 (opens in new tab)

All solid wood body construction on acoustic guitars is usually reserved for only the most premium of instruments. Yet here we have an all-Mahogany acoustic guitar with a discount of over 12% on an already brilliant price. The armrest gives you a comfortable playing platform, whilst scalloped X-bracing ensures excellent natural resonance. Add in a powerful Fishman pickup system and you’ve got yourself an incredible deal.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton HB-35: was £169 , now £148 (opens in new tab)

Based on one of the all-time classic semi-hollow body guitars, this beautiful arch top gives you a tactile, resonant sound thanks to the Mahogany sustain block and vintage-style humbuckers. As well as coming with a 12% discount, this brilliant value guitar also gives you 3 months of Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons, worth €59.99.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton TB-70: £175 , now £159 (opens in new tab)

Don’t think we forgot about the low-end lovers out there! This stunning-looking bass guitar is sure to turn heads at your next show, featuring an all-mahogany construction with a set-in neck and active electronics. The neck on it is super smooth and fast playing, and you can activate the push-pull volume control for extra tonal variety.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton TE-80: was £166 , now £139 (opens in new tab)

This distinctive-looking T-style guitar now has a massive 16% off and if that wasn’t enough to tempt you, you also get 3 months of free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons, worth €59.99. With a laminated flamed maple top, ash body with walnut stripes, and Canadian maple neck and fretboard, this versatile, workhorse guitar pays homage to a classic whilst still retaining its own distinctive style.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £260 , now £228 (opens in new tab)

Fancy a hot-rodded T-style guitar? This one has a roasted maple neck for enhanced stability, 22 stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point vibrato, Graph Tech TUSQ nut, dual Alnico 5 humbuckers (with push/pull coil split) and staggered locking tuners. With 12% off, it’s just £228!

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro: was £255 , now £235 (opens in new tab)

Packing a huge selection of amp models, cabinet IRs, and effects models, this powerful floor modeler proves that great sound doesn’t have to cost you thousands and now you can get it for even less! Thomann even includes a free power cable when you purchase, so you can hit the ground running as soon as it arrives. All of the built-in effects can be used in glorious stereo, there’s recording via USB for making your own music, as well as plenty of outputs for sending your glorious amp tone to front of house.

