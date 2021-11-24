7 of Thomann’s already amazing value Harley Benton guitars have had their prices slashed for Black Friday

We love affordable gear here at MusicRadar, which is why our eyes light up when we hear about new Harley Benton guitars. But now, European retail giant Thomann has gone one better, knocking even more money off its budget-friendly Harley Benton range as part of their Cyber Week sale, with some cracking Black Friday guitar deals.

There’s a number of guitars reduced, ranging from cool-looking retro six-string electrics, to slick modern metal machines, and even though Thomann is based in Germany, the price you see is the price you’ll pay. There’s no customs, added VAT or additional delivery fees to worry about!

With so much choice it can be difficult to know where to start. Here's our pick of the best Thomann Black Friday Harley Benton deals available today:

Harley Benton EX-84 Modern MSP: £253 Harley Benton EX-84 Modern MSP: £253 , now £191

Thrash metal is closely associated with the scratchplate-less, 1984 X-shape guitar. Here, Harley Benton’s take on a metal icon clocks in with a reduction of 25%. There’s a mahogany body, mahogany neck, active Roswell humbuckers and Grover locking tuners. Ride the lightning deal before they’re all gone.

Harley Benton ST-62CC RW: £125 Harley Benton ST-62CC RW: £125 , now £109

This S-type guitar packs a lot of punch for just over £100 (that's 13% off). It’s a basswood body with a maple neck and Pau Ferro fingerboard, a classic trio of Alnico 5 single coils, tremolo and we think the Lake Placid Blue finish looks the business too.

Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £333 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £333 , now £299

Fancy a hot-rodded T-style guitar? This one has a roasted maple neck for enhanced stability, 22 stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point vibrato, Graph Tech TUSQ nut, dual Alnico 5 humbuckers (with push/pull coil split) and staggered locking tuners. With 10% off, it’s just £299!

Harley Benton SC-DLX Gotoh: £299 Harley Benton SC-DLX Gotoh: £299 , now £249

This beefy single-cut guitar looks great in Pelham Blue, but it’s got a spec sheet to match with a nyatoh body, rosewood fingerboard, Graph Tech TUSQ nut, and Gotoh hardware. The Tesla VR-2 alnico 5 pickups are also fitted with a coil split for extra versatility. It’s a stone cold bargain at just £249 (16% off), delivered to your door.

Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT: £169 Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT: £169 , now £133

Surf’s up! This double-cut garage rocker is made of mahogany throughout, with an ebony fretboard and a Fat ’59 neck profile. The single pickup is a stacked P90, plus there’s a wraparound bridge and Wilkinson tuners, all with a respectable 21% discount bringing it down to £133. That's Benton Blue finish is pretty sweet, too.

Harley Benton HB JA-60SB Vintage: £144 Harley Benton HB JA-60SB Vintage: £144 , now £125

Nope, it’s not a vintage guitar from under someone’s bed. It’s brand new, and it can be yours for a ridiculous price of just £125. For that you get a basswood body, maple neck with Pau Ferro Fingerboard, classy big block inlays and a pair of vintage style 90 pickups. It’s finished in a great looking three-colour sunburst too.