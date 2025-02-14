MusicRadar deals of the week: We round up all the best Presidents' Day discounts from Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, Sweetwater, Reverb, and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Presidents' Day may not officially kick off until Monday, 17 February, but the internet is already awash with epic sales and offers - and it's a particularly great year for music gear-related bargains. In previous years, we've felt let down by the offering for musicians, but that certainly isn't the case for Presidents' Day 2025.

Guitar Center and Musician's Friend have enticing discounts on everything from digital pianos to synth modules, beginner guitars, MIDI controllers, drums, and more. Prices range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands, so there are some potentially massive savings to be had.

If you head to Sweetwater, you can score a massive up to 50% off guitar gear. Massive savings on popular models from Gibson, Fender, Breedlove, Taylor, and more are included.

Meanwhile, over at Reverb, their President's Day sales event features discounts as high as 50% off - including $700 off the Hagstrom 67 Viking and $367.50 off the stunning Fender American Professional II Stratocaster.



US Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Yamaha P-125 B: $949.99, now $699.99

Yamaha's P-125 was most definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market and one of our favourites for newbies and more experienced players. Read our glowing 5-star Yamaha P-125a review to see why we love this piano.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: was $449 now $549 at Guitar Center Available in four stunning finishes, this model combines classic looks with modern features like coil-splitting, a treble bleed circuit and locking tuners. Equipped with Alnico Classic humbuckers, it offers rich, dynamic tones with the option for bright single-coil sounds. It’s a Limited Edition model, coupled with a great saving, so this could be your final chance to own one.

M-Audio Forty Sixty: was $199 now $149 at Guitar Center With 25% off the regular price, a cool $50 on the M-Audio Forty Sixty makes it even better value for money than usual. With this discount, you can now get a pair just under the $300 mark, which is fantastic for new engineers or those looking to complete their setup on a budget.

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Gibson USA SG Modern: Save $600!

This lean, mean, metal machine is no ordinary SG.

The body is crafted with a AA Maple top and Mahogany back, the fingerboard is genuine Ebony with a 24-fret compound radius and asymmetrical, 'SlimTaper' profile. Save £600 at Andertons.

EPIC DEAL PRS SE NF3 Gun Metal Grey: Save £160!

Loaded with a trio of Narrowfield DD S pickups, this very well may be the most versatile PRS guitar to date - and better yet, you can save £160 at Andertons!

Novation Circuit Rhythm: Was £359.99, now £225

Taking rhythm control and performance to the next level, the Novation Circuit Rhythm is the next must-have purchase for producers and musicians looking to turn samples into incredible tracks - and you can save £134.99 at PMT.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: