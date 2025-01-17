MusicRadar deals of the week: Score £200 off an outrageous Flying V, £200 off a stunning digital piano, and $400 off a shred-worthy Charvel

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Well, it's the end of another week, and that means a slew of new deals have just landed. As you'd expect, many retailers are still running January sales, meaning it's a great time to pick up a musical bargain and start 2025 off with a bang.

Guitar Center is still offering up to 40% off in their Everything Electric Sale. This mega sales event includes up to $200 off Epiphone Les Pauls, 40% off TC Electronic pedals, and so much more. Sweetwater is going a step further and offering a massive up to 55% in the January Clearance Sale.



Over at the official Fender store, you can score a tasty 20% off select web-exclusive Squier guitars. From the celebrated Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Tele to the stunning Jazzmaster XII, we highly recommend checking out what is on offer before they are gone.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Andertons has plenty of cut-price instruments, including models from PRS, Fender, Gibson, and more, in their January Sale.

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Epiphone Flying V, Brunswick Blue Sparkle: Now 599!

When we think of iconic guitar shapes, our mind is instantly drawn to the legendary Flying V. Epiphone has lovingly paid tribute to the earliest example of this celebrated design, and now you can own one for a fraction of the cost. Andertons has slashed a mind-blowing £200 off the beautiful Epiphone Flying V.

PRS John Mayer SE Silver Sky in Stone Blue:

Was £679, now £599

Just look at it, a little bit grey, a little bit blue - we imagine your bandmates will agree that your body is a wonderland when they see that finish. With a £89 reduction, you can bag this SE version of the Silver Sky for just £599.

Casio AP-750 Digital Piano: £1,849, £1,649

Looking for a sleek, compact, and brilliant sounding home piano? Well look no further than Casio's stunning AP-750. Right now you can save £200 at Andertons.

US Editor's picks

Fender Player Plus Stratocaster: was $1,029.99 now $829.99 at Guitar Center Guitar Center is discounting select Fender Player Strats by up to $200, which makes these awesome guitars an incredibly good deal. Authentic Strat appointments, shared by all models, include a hand-shaped alder body, a five-way selector switch, alnico pickups, and a fast, comfortable maple neck. There’s the choice of a classic all-out single coil SSS configuration, or you can opt for versions loaded with a humbucker in the bridge.

Casio Privia PX-870: was $1,199 now $999 at Guitar Center With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

