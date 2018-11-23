More

US Black Friday and Cyber Monday hardware synth deal: Moog Sub Phatty

By

The Moog Sub Phatty synth joins the Subsequent 37 for a good ol' Black Friday and Cyber Monday price chop at zZounds, with what the retailer is calling a saving of $160. However most other retailers have their Sub Phattys priced at $799, so it's technically a saving of $120. Either way, it's still a good deal.

The Sub Phatty is a monophonic 25-key unit featuring two variable waveshape oscillators that is littered with plenty of knobs that scream 'tweak me'. To further distinguish it from the other Phattys in the line, which already feature an Overload control, Moog has now tacked on what it's calling a Multidrive circuit. Simply put, this outpaces the previous models by adding pre- and post-filter saturation to the mix.

Read the full review: Moog Sub Phatty

