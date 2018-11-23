US Black Friday and Cyber Monday hardware synth deal: Korg Monologue now $279.99 at Amazon

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

The Korg Monologue has taken a price drop, with Amazon dropping the black edition of the monosynth by $20 - now just $279.99.

This isn’t just a monophonic version of the Minilogue, though there is a family resemblance (a real wood back panel, mini keys and the same set of inputs and outputs). This time, though, we have a smaller (and lighter) footprint, with an octave taken off the keyboard and portability enhanced by the option of battery power.

One of the key features is the drive circuit, which adds overtones and distortion and, on a more esoteric level, there is also support for microtuning. The Monologue is great for anyone who wants a cheap and cheerful yet powerful synth, and one that offers a surprising amount of flexibility.

