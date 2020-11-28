Thomann's Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals: save up to 60% this weekend

Euro-giant Thomann has entered the Cyber Monday music deals fray in a big way, with a whole raft of reductions across a hand-picked range of over 300 products covering guitars, amps, pedals, synths, drums and more.
The Thomann Cyber Week Deals event is live now, with savings of up to 60% off on many big-name products. But hurry, the deals run until 30 November at 23:59:59 pm, and the selected products available are limited.
We've picked out a few highlights below, or you can dive into the Thomann Cyber Week Deals here right now.
Harley Benton Custom Line OC-5 Octave: just £22.95/€25.78
The OC-5 splits your signal and drops one part down an octave. It's simple, and sounds massive. And at this price, it's a steal.
Harley Benton Electric Guitar Kit ST-Style: was £70, now £45/€50.86
Another Harley Benton bargain here, in this DIY project kit. Wth £45 and a bit of can-do attitude, you can end up with your very own hand-built six-string. An ideal gift for practical guitarists, we'd say.
PRS S2 McCarty SC594 WB;
was €1999, now £1,299/€1,463.79
PRS unveiled a trio of S2 594 electrics at NAMM 2020, and you would not believe what happened next! (Yeah, they blew our minds). This singlecut, in Whale Blue, is a proper bargain.
Yamaha 14"x5,5" Steve Gadd Signature -
was £811, now £575/€645.69
Do you expect a Steve Gadd signature snare to be anything less than excellent? No, of course not, and with nearly £150 off, this Dark Chrome-finished steel shell number is a very VERY tempting proposition.
Alesis Crimson II Mesh Kit:
was £825.00, now £595/€669.83
Alesis are considered one of the big three ekit players, and the Crimson II is a serious proposition, with mesh heads all round for a realistic, playable feel, and 671 sounds, 54 preset and 20 user kits on board.
Behringer TD-3-RD;
was £109, now £68/€76.72
This bass synth, a typically unashamed Behringer emulation of the classic 303, with full analogue guts, plus distortion circuitry that's based on the Boss DS-1 guitar pedal.
To be honest, we're just scratching the surface here. To check out the full range of offers, head over to Thomann's Cyber Week sale now.