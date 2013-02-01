New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2013)
PSP Audioware PSP Echo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"PSP Echo sounds great once you dial it in, with an authentically 'rough' tone."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP Echo review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Native Instruments Premium Tube Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Keenly priced, gorgeous-sounding EQ and compression, and all without the Guitar Rig wrapper."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Premium Tube Series review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Toontrack Rock Solid EZX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Rock Solid is not the most interesting EZX yet, but it's spot on in terms of rock credentials, sound and authenticity."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Rock Solid EZX review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Native Instruments Action Strings
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Action Strings is a success, sounding rich, full and intense, and packed with exciting rhythms."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Action Stringsreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
UVI IRCAM Prepared Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's weird, wild, splendidly high-brow and aurally dazzling – very much a top-end instrument for those of an esoteric bent."
FULL REVIEW: UVI IRCAM Prepared Pianoreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
FXpansion Maul
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stunning multiband distortion plugin that epitomises the concept of the creative effects plugin."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Maulreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Eventide H3000 Factory Harmonizer Native
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's nowhere near being a full Ultra-Harmonizer, but H3000 Factory does what it sets out to do very well indeed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide H3000 Factory Harmonizer Native review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Sony Creative Software Sound Forge Pro Mac
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A decent start for Sony's audio editor on Mac, though PC veterans may be disappointed at the missing features."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sony Creative Software Sound Forge Pro Macreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 186)
Numark iDJ Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A niche product, perfectly implemented. Shame about the 30-pin connector, but iPad owners should take this seriously."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Numark iDJ Pro review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 261)
UAD-2 Shadow Hills Mastering Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another expensive, highly-coveted hardware 'legend' undergoes a successful UAD transformation."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD-2 Shadow Hills Mastering Compressorreview
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 261)
Novation MiniNova Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are a few minor downsides but the MiniNova's depth and sound are killer for the money."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation MiniNova Synthesizer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 261)
Pioneer XDJ-AERO DJ System
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile, well-built and forward-thinking DJ device. Pioneer live up to their name."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer XDJ-AERO DJ System review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 261)
Rhythmic Robot Audio Jennings
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In a market full of generic sounding soft synths, Jennings recreates a unique flavour from a bygone age."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rhythmic Robot Audio Jenningsreview
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 261)
DiscoDSP Corona R4.6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A considerably better synth than the one we first reviewed, yet still at the same very fair price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DiscoDSP Corona R4.6review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
Audiofile Engineering Triumph
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Unarguably powerful audio editing, but the layers concept feels musically flawed and the workflow is laborious."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiofile Engineering Triumphreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
zplane vielklang Instant Harmony 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerful auto-harmonising, but requires a moderate knowledge of music theory.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: zplane vielklang Instant Harmony 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
Kong Audio Chinee Orchestra
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The most comprehensive and convincing sampled authentic Chinese instrument sounds in the world, in our opinion."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kong Audio Chinee Orchestra review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
iZotope Trash 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An update of a classic, Trash 2 is one of the most versatile and sonically impressive distortion plugins around."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Trash 2review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
FabFilter Pro-DS
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you need a de-esser, you'll sssstruggle to find better than FabFilter's utterly comprehensive solution."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-DS review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
Blue Cat Audio Multi Pack 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Multi Pack 2 is about as powerful as analysis plugins get, though it might be overkill for some."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio Multi Pack 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
LinPlug CrX4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A big step forward for LinPlug's powerful synth/sampler, which now sounds and works better than ever."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LinPlug CrX4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
MeldaProduction MVocoder
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"More suited to the diehard mod freak, MVocoder requires patience and understanding to get the most from it."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MVocoderreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
FXpansion DCAM EnvShaper RE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"EnvShaper-RE is a highly usable mix utility for producers of any level of experience. What it does is easy to understand, and it affords a much greater degree of control over a sound than many traditional dynamics processors. For €25, this is a no-brainer for Reason users looking for an easy way to get better-sounding mixes."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion DCAM EnvShaper REreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)
Vir2 Studio Kit Builder
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Studio Kit Builder offers a solid 6GB of quality sample content, and while there's nothing particularly unusual on offer, the package represents decent value for those who require virtual drums."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vir2 Studio Kit Builderreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 187)