Electro-Harmonix Tone Corset review

Based around OTA (Operational Transconductance Amplifier) circuitry like the MXR Dyna Comp, a two-knob job, the Tone Corset goes beyond the standard output volume and a Sustain knob for turning up the compression.

It offers control over the attack with varying degrees of sharpness at the front edge, and a Blend knob sets up parallel compression.

It also has a ‘Pad’ switch to set the right input for your guitar, preventing distortion caused by high-output humbuckers or an active bass.

The compression sits well with the sound, keeping it in check and, with the extra gain that’s available via the Volume knob, the Tone Corset offers a consistency that means you’ll keep it permanently engaged.

Rather than compressing the whole signal, Blend enables a more nuanced approach, keeping your natural sound’s note attack while bolstering its body and eking out some extra sustain.