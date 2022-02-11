More

The Waves Valentine's Day sale has landed: buy any plugin, get another for free

Plus, 150 essential plugins slashed to just $29.99, including effects, synths and mastering tools

(Image credit: Waves)

Ok, so we know that music software doesn't make for the most romantic of Valentine's Day gifts, but that doesn't mean you can't show yourself some love. Waves is never far from dishing out big software discounts, and their just-launched Valentine's Day sale is well worth a look if you’re in the market for some new plugins to add to your arsenal. For starters, if you buy any single plugin or bundle, you’ll get another totally free from a list of 100 killer plugins.

What’s even better is that 150 Waves plugins have also been slashed to just $29.99 for a limited time. These cut-price plugins include some of the top-rated titles featured in our guide to the best Waves plugins, so if you're not sure what you need those are a good place to start.

Waves Valentine's Day sale: Buy 1 get 1 free!

Happy Valentine's Day to you! If you're looking to update some of your plugins, now is the time, with Waves offering a huge range for just $29.99, plus buy any plugin and get another free from this list of 100 eligible plugins.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599, now $99.99
Just in time for Valentine's Day 2022 you can get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $99.99.

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99, now $269.99
Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at a great price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $270, which works out at $4.50 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so strike now while they’re criminally cheap.

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999, now $347
No, that's not a typo. You can save a whopping 91% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions.

Was $349

H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb: Was $349, now $35.99
Want richer, deeper reverb tails that sit beautifully in the mix while breathing crisp air into your tracks? H-Reverb is the plugin for you.

PuigTecEQs: Was $299

PuigTecEQs: Was $299, now $35.99
A bundle of the MEQ-5 and Puigtec EQP-1A EQ, which is a replication of the original hand-crafted unit owned by iconic producer/engineer Jack Joseph Puig (U2, Rolling Stones).

was $199

CLA MixHub: was $199, now $39.99
Get Chris Lorde Alge's SSL 4000 mixer channels in your DAW for a measly $39.99. There's mic pres, filtering, EQ, dynamics and metering on tap, and it really is like having a 64-channel SSL inside your computer. Go and grab it!

Waves VocalBender: was $149

Waves VocalBender: was $149, now $34.99
Vocal formant switching and pitch manipulation are made easy with Vocal Bender. It's a simple way to add a sampled/pitch-shifted effect to your vocal productions with a simple yet powerful control layout. It's a no-brainer for under 35 bucks! 

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99, now 29.99
Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less!

