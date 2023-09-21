Surprise! Positive Grid is giving away its $69 BIAS FX 2 guitar software for free – but only today

Well here's a very nice surprise indeed: Positive Grid has decided to give away its excellent BIAS FX 2 Standard edition guitar software for one day only on 21 September 2023. No catch – it's genuinely free.

Simply use the code FREEYOURMUSIC over at positivegrid.com now. We just did and can confirm it works – checking out was easy! This is the full Standard version, not a limited trial.

We've already raved about it in our BIAS FX 2 review, describing it as a massive update on the original. "With the fresh update to its DSP sound engine, BIAS FX 2 has taken a giant forward leap in the realism of its guitar tones," praised our reviewer, Matt McCracken. "Add in a huge selection of effects and IR support and you’ve got a complete solution for recording at home."

It's not just amp and effects modelling where BIAS FX 2 excels either - with a significant update to its cabs too; the guitar match feature essentially allows you to model the tones of classic guitars as well.

We thought it was great value at $69, so getting it free is a no-brainer!

Get BIAS FX free on 21 September only at positivegrid.com