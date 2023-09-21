Surprise! Positive Grid is giving away its $69 BIAS FX 2 guitar software for free – but only today

By Rob Laing
published

The full Standard version, no limited trials – this is the real thing. And the clock is ticking

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 with guitar neck
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Well here's a very nice surprise indeed: Positive Grid has decided to give away its excellent BIAS FX 2 Standard edition guitar software for one day only on 21 September 2023. No catch – it's genuinely free.

Simply use the code FREEYOURMUSIC over at positivegrid.com now. We just did and can confirm it works – checking out was easy! This is the full Standard version, not a limited trial. 

We've already raved about it in our BIAS FX 2 review, describing it as a massive update on the original. "With the fresh update to its DSP sound engine, BIAS FX 2 has taken a giant forward leap in the realism of its guitar tones," praised our reviewer, Matt McCracken. "Add in a huge selection of effects and IR support and you’ve got a complete solution for recording at home."

It's not just amp and effects modelling where BIAS FX 2 excels either - with a significant update to its cabs too; the guitar match feature essentially allows you to model the tones of classic guitars as well.

We thought it was great value at $69, so getting it free is a no-brainer! 

Get BIAS FX free on 21 September only at positivegrid.com  

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 