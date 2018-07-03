New tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2018)

With so much great tech gear being reviewed on MusicRadar, it can be difficult to keep track of it all.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A fun, potentially useful little instrument, and building it yourself adds to the experience. Not an essential purchase, though.”

FULL REVIEW: Modal CRAFTrhythm

3.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)