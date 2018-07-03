New tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2018)
Modal CRAFTrhythm
With so much great tech gear being reviewed on MusicRadar, it can be difficult to keep track of it all.
So, to make life easier for you, we've rounded up everything that appeared on the site within the month of June for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Modal CRAFTrhythm.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fun, potentially useful little instrument, and building it yourself adds to the experience. Not an essential purchase, though.”
FULL REVIEW: Modal CRAFTrhythm
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia 3 Plugins You'll Actually Use packs
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Both collections sound near-identical to their inspirations, and bring a wealth of warmth and character. Recommended!”
FULL REVIEW: Arturia 3 Plugins You'll Actually Use packs
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Cloud
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Assuming Roland keeps adding regularly to the roster, Roland Cloud is a reasonably priced library of brilliantly realised drum machines and synths, and less-impressive-but-nonetheless useful sample-based instruments.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland Cloud
4.5 out of 5
AKG C636
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A handheld vocal mic’s job is to reproduce the most important instrument in tricky settings; this does so with uncommon ease.”
FULL REVIEW: AKG C636
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Softube Weiss DS1-MK3
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you can’t afford five grand for the second hand hardware, Softube’s plugin Weiss DS1- MK3 is a more than worthy substitute.”
FULL REVIEW: Softube Weiss DS1-MK3
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audified DW Drum Enhancer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Confusing Drum Workshop tie-in aside, DW Drum Enhancer is an intuitive and broadly effective mixing tool for drums.”
FULL REVIEW: Audified DW Drum Enhancer
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Mixed In Key Captain Plugins
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its nifty interface, preset patterns and progressions, and linked modules, Captain Plugins is an invaluable compositional aid.”
FULL REVIEW: Mixed In Key Captain Plugins
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sound Devices MixPre-10M
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The MixPre-10M delivers an impressive combo of functionality and portability that will appeal to both location recordists and studio-based producers.”
FULL REVIEW: Sound Devices MixPre-10M
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Acustica Audio Azure
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the classiest mastering EQ plugins we’ve ever heard, Azure’s sonic delights overcome its workflow-related frustrations.”
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Azure
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Soundtheory Gullfoss
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Feeling like a glimpse into the future of mixing and mastering, this remarkable, super-smart automatic EQ plugin is a potential game changer.”
FULL REVIEW: Soundtheory Gullfoss
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Wavesfactory Spectre
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An inventive take on the harmonic enhancer concept that works wonders and won’t break the bank.”
FULL REVIEW: Wavesfactory Spectre
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Positive Grid BIAS 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Positive Grid has raised the amp plugin game with this fully featured, tone-filled update.”
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid BIAS 2
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Korg Prologue 8
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite a few omissions, the Prologue sounds inspiring. Unique analogue character, layered with VPM sounds and effects. magical!”
FULL REVIEW: Korg Prologue 8
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
4MS Stereo Triggered Sampler
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The STS sounds great, is intuitively laid out and straightforward to use in practice, with enough depth to keep you busy for ages.”
FULL REVIEW: 4MS Stereo Triggered Sampler
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)