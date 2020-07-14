Native Instruments releases free charity artist sound pack featuring content for Maschine, Logic, Ableton Live, Massive and more

Native Instruments is aiming to do two things with the launch of its free Community Drive sound pack. Most obviously, it’s giving everyone a collection of samples, production kits and presets - these come from big-name artists and producers such as Sia, Take a Daytrip’s No Idle Crew and Just Blaze - but the company also hopes that people who download will donate to seven charity partners.

Each charity has been chosen because it can help to support musicians suffering financial hardship during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. They are The MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund (USA), Musicians Without Borders (NL), Keychange (EU), Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (USA), KUUMBA In Motion (USA), In Place Of War (UK) and Heart N Soul (UK). NI's has donated €100,000, split evenly between the charities.

The sound pack includes more than 200 samples, 67 loops, 35 kits and 58 presets. As well as the aforementioned artists, those contributing include Richard Devine, Miquela, DJ Dahi, BT, Philomene Tsongui, Junkie XL, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Peaches, Laurel Halo and Kimbra.

“We’re beyond excited to present this incredible collection of sounds, created by a talented and generous group of artists from across the musical spectrum,” says Constantin Koehncke, Global Marketing Director at Native Instruments.

“We hope that music makers everywhere will enjoy creating with fresh sounds from Grammy-winning stars and hip hop legends, to Hollywood composers and electronic innovators - and we can’t wait to hear the results.

“Most importantly, we hope that it will inspire some to donate, so that together we can make an impact in supporting musicians everywhere. We’ve all seen how hard the music community has been hit by COVID-19. But we’ve also seen how the community can come together to support each other when it’s most needed.”

“Music is how we heal”

“We‘ve always aimed to make the word feel smaller through music - to connect people in unexpected ways with a wide spectrum of sounds,” says Take A Daytrip’s No Idle Crew. “Now in a time when many disadvantaged communities need help most - when communities can’t come together as they should because of this virus - we wanted to use the sounds of our No Idle community to help bring financial support to those who need it so desperately during these dark days. Music is how we heal and we hope these sounds help direct funds to aid those affected by COVID-19.”

“I wanted to take part and give and support all the artists I've worked with, that I've collaborated with, that I'm inspired by, that I love, who are struggling right now,” says Peaches. “So I made presets for Massive and Monark, and they're dark and they're nasty and I love them. I also learned a lot, so that's really cool!

“So, check 'em out, donate as much as you can so we can get back to making inspiring, creative music, and fighting the good fight.”

You can download the free Community Drive soundpack and find out now to donate on the Native Instruments website.

Native Instruments Community Drive sound pack details