Harley Benton and Thomann Black Friday guitar and bass bargains: we've found the highlights

Black Friday guitar deals 2022 (opens in new tab): You may have noticed Harley Benton guitars are very competitively priced, and we've found them to be great value too. So combine that with Black Friday and you've got the recipe for a bonafide electric and acoustic guitar bargains. But Harley Benton owner and retailer Thomann sell a host of other massive guitar brands including Fender and Gretsch too, and they've got some incredible reductions on them.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Of course, digging out the very best ones takes time, and with guitars selling fast we've pulled together what we consider the absolute best Harley Benton and Thomann guitar deals right now. Let's get to it!

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton Fusion-III: was £345 , £299 (opens in new tab)

If you’re all about your speedy legato runs and diminished chords, then you’ll find a lot to love here. With a feature set you’d usually find on a guitar three times the price, stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson WVS Tremolo, and locking tuners all add up to give you some serious bang for your buck.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £260 , now £225 (opens in new tab)

Fancy a hot-rodded T-style guitar? This one has a roasted maple neck for enhanced stability, 22 stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point vibrato, Graph Tech TUSQ nut, dual Alnico 5 humbuckers (with push/pull coil split) and staggered locking tuners. With 12% off, it’s just £228!

(opens in new tab) Squier 40th Ann. Jazzmaster: £385 , now £288 (opens in new tab)

This Jazzmaster celebrates 40 years of Squier guitars with a stunning white and gold finish, as well as a generous 25% discount courtesy of Thomann. Featuring the signature snarl of two Jazzmaster single coil pickups, this guitar has host of switching options for putting your pickups out of phase, giving you plenty of different tones right out of the box. Add in the famous Jazzmaster tremolo and you’ve got a guitar that is just as good for indie rock as it is for math rock.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton SC450Plus: was £155 , now £138 (opens in new tab)

Dual humbucker hard rock and blues tone doesn’t have to cost you thousands of pounds. The Harley Benton SC-450Plus gives you a bunch of premium appointments with an extra nice discount of 10% on an already bargain price. Mahogany body, AAA flamed maple arched top, two powerful PAF-style Alnico V pickups, and a set of Kluson-style tuning machines make this a proper rock and roll workhorse.

(opens in new tab) Gretsch G2217 Jr Jet BT DCM: £425 , £349 (opens in new tab)

You can grab a killer Gretsch single-cut with a 16% discount for Black Friday at Thomann. This Junior Jet offers thick, punchy tones thanks to its pair of BroadTron humbuckers, and bags of playability with a comfortable thin 'U' profile neck. The finish is Dark Cherry Metallic - a FSR (Factory Special Release) spec.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton CLC-650SM-CE: was £398 , now £345 (opens in new tab)

All solid wood body construction on acoustic guitars is usually reserved for only the most premium of instruments. Yet here we have an all-Mahogany acoustic guitar with a discount of over 12% on an already brilliant price. The armrest gives you a comfortable playing platform, whilst scalloped X-bracing ensures excellent natural resonance. Add in a powerful Fishman pickup system and you’ve got yourself an incredible deal.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton TE-80: was £166 , now £138 (opens in new tab)

This distinctive-looking T-style guitar now is inspired by Prince's Hohner Mad Cat and has a massive 16% off and if that wasn’t enough to tempt you, you also get 3 months of free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons, worth €59.99. With a laminated flamed maple top, ash body with walnut stripes, and Canadian maple neck and fretboard, this versatile, workhorse guitar pays homage to a classic whilst still retaining its own distinctive style.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton HB-35: was £169 , now £145 (opens in new tab)

Based on one of the all-time classic semi-hollow body guitars, this beautiful arch top gives you a tactile, resonant sound thanks to the Mahogany sustain block and vintage-style humbuckers. As well as coming with a 12% discount, this brilliant value guitar also gives you 3 months of Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons, worth €59.99.

(opens in new tab) Squier 40th Ann. P Bass LPB: was £389 , now £288 (opens in new tab)

With a stonking 25% off, this stunning-looking Squier P-Bass is one of the best deals we’ve seen at Thomann so far. Its unique combination of Lake Placid Blue finish and gold hardware celebrates 40 years of Squier, giving it a distinctive look to match the signature growl of the split single-coil pickup. Add in some pearloid block inlays and you’ve got a guitar that will definitely turn some heads at your next show.

(opens in new tab) Ibanez TMB100 Talman Bass: £218 , now £174 (opens in new tab)

This budget bass guitar (opens in new tab) just got a massive 20% reduction at Thomann, turning an already value-for-money instrument into a truly great deal. We love the Talman for its tonal versatility, combining a split-coil pickup with a regular single coil to deliver a punchy growl that you can use for pretty much any style. We found it to be incredibly loud, with a chunky yet comfortable neck making it great for extended playing sessions.