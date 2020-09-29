Guitar Center Black Friday deals 2020: everything you need to know and the deals we expect

While it's not November yet, Black Friday 2020 is fast approaching, and that means the chance to make big savings on new music gear is almost upon us. All the big music retailers usually get in on the action, and we're here to share the best Guitar Center Black Friday deals as they emerge.

If previous years are anything to go by, whether you're a guitarist, drummer, DJ or producer, there will be plenty of fantastic offers to spend your hard earned on, and to make 2021 your best year of music-making yet.

When is the Guitar Center Black Friday sale?

Black Friday itself kicks off on Friday 27 November and runs through to Cyber Monday on 30 November. The two days in between are known as Cyber Weekend.

Although the event doesn't official take place until those dates, just like most retailers, the Guitar Center Black Friday deals will certainly start rolling out sooner. Last year, GC was slashing prices from as early as late-October, and didn't stop until well into December.

What will be on sale?

Despite its name, Guitar Center actually stocks pretty much everything any musician could want, so it's a great place to go if you want to give your studio an overhaul, upgrade your guitar rig, start drumming or any other musical activity that tickles your fancy. You might head to the website planning to buy an electric guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever wish for: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, microphones and much more.

The Guitar Center Black Friday sale is also the time to stock up on those music making essentials and accessories: acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners, guitar picks and guitar straps are just the start. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Guitar Center will have it.

How to prepare

The golden rule when hunting for Guitar Center Black Friday deals is to know what you're looking for. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it. This will save you a lot of time when the Guitar Center Black Friday deals start rolling in, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't.

Also make sure you're aware of current prices – that way you'll know how good a deal something really is when you see it reduced on Black Friday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's huge portfolio of buying guides and reviews.

2019 highlights

Yamaha MOXF8 synth: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Guitar Center

Korg Kronos 73: $3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Guitar Center

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off on Black Friday, we were advising people to go for it immediately.

Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Tele for $549.99

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949.99

