US Black Friday synth deal: buy a Korg Prologue and get an Electribe for free

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

For every Prologue 8-voice, or 16-voice purchase, Korg will throw in an Electribe groovebox for free.

The undisputed flagship of the ‘logue’ range, the Prologue is a polyphonic analogue synth with a full-size keyboard. Built in Japan and designed to have a boutique look, it features an aluminium front panel, metal knobs and oak side panels. This is very much a deluxe instrument, and one that looks set to be a strong contender in the high-end synth market .

Featuring 200 preset patterns that cover everything from house and techno to trap and EDM, the Electribe supports polyphonic playback, giving you scope to create complex chord progressions. The 16 pads can be used to control steps in the sequencer, while also serving as a keyboard so that you can record phrases in real time and parameter tweaks can be recorded using the motion sequencer.