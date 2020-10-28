Black Friday keyboard piano deals 2020: Save big with these early Black Friday piano deals

The biggest shopping event of the year is nearly here, and with it comes a slew of Black Friday keyboard piano deals to save you money when buying one of these versatile musical instruments. As we’ve seen from previous years, the best Black Friday music deals usually dish out time-limited discounts on the best keyboards for beginners, as well as savings on MIDI keyboards for home studio use and an array of synthesizers.

As we reveal in our guide to the best pianos, you can pick up a quality digital piano for as little as $250, while acoustic pianos are more expensive. The Black Friday keyboard piano deals are great for savings on both, and we’ll be rounding them up here in the run-up to Black Friday 2020, during the sale itself and through Cyber Monday. We’re also including the latest Black Friday digital piano deals from retailers like Sweetwater, Musician’s Friend and Amazon, so you don’t need to lift a finger.

Plenty of other retailers have kicked off their early Black Friday keyboard piano deals too, making now a good time to save on kit if you can’t hang on until late November. And the good news is you don’t have to, as there are some juicy pre-Black Friday digital piano deals to jump on today while stocks last, especially for beginners. If you are new to playing, also take a look at our guide to the best online piano lessons.

Early Black Friday keyboard piano deals to shop now

If you need a new keyboard or piano right now, there’s little point hanging on to see what Black Friday keyboard piano deals pop up toward the end of November. Instead, it’s worth taking a look through the current sales to see which bargains you can pick up. There are three big retailers currently offering early Black Friday digital piano deals, but more will undoubtedly follow in the coming weeks.

Shop keys and piano offers at Musician’s Friend

Didn’t find what you want at Sweetwater? No worries, as Musician’s Friend also has a slew of early Black Friday keyboard piano deals to pick from. There are some big brands here, including Yamaha and Roland, so you won’t be lacking for quality. View Deal

Shop the latest keyboard deals at Amazon US

If you’re scouring the Black Friday digital piano deals to save on a keyboard for kids, you’ll be in good hands at Amazon. Right now it has several deals on cheap keyboards for little ones who are just starting out, though we expect more offers to start arriving soon.View Deal

The Black Friday digital piano deals to look out for

Black Friday sales move fast, so it pays to go into them with an idea of what you’re looking for (read ‘How to prepare’). On that note, we’ve curated some top-rated models that, if you see them on sale among the incoming Black Friday keyboard piano deals, you really should jump on, they’re that good. Starting with this funky Yamaha keyboard…

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 A compact keyboard for newcomers Low Stock $199.99 View Deal at Amazon Affordable Easy to use Synth-like action Mains or battery power

This portable piano-style digital keyboard is brilliant for beginners of all abilities. It’s compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry from room-to-room if you don’t have a permanent spot for it. With 61 keys, there's plenty of scope for you to develop your playing. Keep it juiced with mains power or batteries.

If you see the Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 popping up among the Black Friday keyboard piano deals, don't hesitate to jump on it as you'll be getting a great model for less.

(Image credit: Nektar)

Nektar SE25 MIDI Keyboard Ideal for music-making on the go $49.99 Preorder at zZounds Super-compact Ideal for travel use Feature-rich Nektar DAW integration

Wanna make music on the go? Then grab hold of the Nektar SE25 MIDI, which is dinky enough to fit in your bag for proper portability. It’s fantastic value for money, and boasts Nektar DAW integration for a raft of programs including Cubase, Garageband, Reason and plenty more.

The Nectar 25 is super-cheap anyway, so if there happens to be a Black Friday discount on this little beauty, it would almost be too good to be true. Worth keeping an eye out for this one if you enjoy making music while traveling.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha PSS-A50 Mini Keyboard A dinky option for kids Low Stock $99.99 View Deal at Amazon Great fun for kids Easy to use Headphone connection Lightweight and small

Teeny hands will have fun making sounds with this dinky, 37-key mini keyboard. It’s cheap, fun and simple to use, and could be the ideal entry into the world of piano for any little ones in your family. It’s designed with a USB MIDI port and a headphone socket, so your little one can practice without causing a racket.

We can guarantee that you'll find plenty of Yamaha keyboards on sale among the Black Friday digital piano deals, and this is one of the models to go for if it's on sale. Fingers crossed, people.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 starts on Friday 27 November. Well, that’s the official start date anyway, but as we have seen from previous years, and as we are seeing from all these early Black Friday keyboard piano deals, the sale has unofficially started and will continue through to the end of November.

While we’re getting some good early deals through already, we fully expect these to increase the closer we get to the start of Black Friday 2020. We also reckon the deals will get juicier, with the real big guns reserved for Black Friday itself and into Cyber Monday (see below). That doesn’t mean we won’t have some humdingers before then, however - we’ve seen in past years that some retailers simply can’t help themselves and fire off all manner of killer deals over a series of weeks.

Black Friday, of course, is the day after Thanksgiving in the States, and is the day when tens of thousands of retailers, both online and bricks and mortar stores, kick-start their holiday shopping sales. That includes all these cheap Black Friday piano deals we’re keeping an eye on for you.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday takes place on 30 November this year, and is the Monday directly after Black Friday, bookending a deals-packed weekend of holiday shopping. While it was originally devised as a one-day event to celebrate online shopping, it’s now the finale to a much bigger affair and usually involves some pretty spectacular deals itself.

That’s why we’ll be keeping our Black Friday keyboard piano deals coverage rocking right through Cyber Monday 2020 so that you don’t miss a single epic offer on a new keyboard, synth or piano. If you have a smaller budget, or you’re just starting out, we’d recommend going for a digital piano as these are cheaper. Catch one of the Black Friday digital piano deals and they’ll be even cheaper.

(Image credit: Getty/Rebecca Nelson)

Black Friday keyboard piano deals: what to expect

Last year was a bumper affair for jaw-dropping savings on cheap keyboards and pianos, so we’re hoping that this year will be no different. In fact, from the early Black Friday keyboard piano deals we’ve seen so far, this year’s sale should be utterly stacked.

We’re expecting all the big-name musical instrument retailers to get involved, with the likes of Sweetwater, Sam Ash, Musician’s Friend, Amazon and others all firing out their best Black Friday piano deals to tempt you. We're hoping to see great deals on gear from Moog, Arturia, Roland, Yamaha and more.

There were hundreds of dollars in savings up for grabs last year, so we have our fingers crossed for similar unmissable discounts among 2020’s crop of Black Friday keyboard piano deals. Wondering what makes a good deal, or how you can prepare to shop these sales without getting overwhelmed (or spent-out)? Keep reading…

Black Friday keyboard piano deals: How to prepare

Black Friday sales can be overwhelming, especially if you’re shopping at one of the big retailers as these can often have thousands of products on sale in the space of just a few days. Trust us, it’s easy to feel intimidated by the sheer volume of offers available, so where on earth do you start?

To prepare for the incoming avalanche of Black Friday keyboard piano deals, first think about exactly what type of instrument you want: keyboard, synth, MIDI, piano, etc. Next, set some boundaries around how much you’re willing to spend on new kit.

(Image credit: Getty/simon2579)

Why are we saying this? Because it’s easy to get distracted by the hottest Black Friday digital piano deals and blow your budget. Luckily, you can often search within a specific price bracket at many retailers, so the temptation to overspend is less.

If you have no idea of what brand or model you want to buy, and you aren’t constrained by any specific budgets right now, feel free to use our expert buyer’s guides to help you figure out what you need or what to buy for someone else. We recommend starting with these:

The best MIDI keyboards for Mac, PC, iPhone and iPad

18 best synthesizers for all abilities

These are the best pianos, acoustic and digital, for all budgets

6 best keyboards for beginners and kids

Where to find epic Black Friday keyboard piano deals

This is super-easy: bookmark this page as we’ll be regularly updating it with the biggest and best Black Friday keyboard piano deals, including the top digital piano offers and cheap synthesizer discounts. Beyond that, we’d advise sticking to well-known musical instrument retailers, as they will have robust delivery and returns policies, so you know you’ll be in safe hands.

If you know in advance which products you want to buy if you spot them among any Black Friday piano deals, jot down their RRPs in advance. That way you can clearly see whether a product is on sale for a good price, and just how much of a saving you’re making. Handily, retailers display the ‘before’ and sale price, giving you an at-a-glance look at the various discounts.

2019 Black Friday piano keyboard deals highlights

These are some of the best deals that were last year. These deals are now over, but they give you a good idea of what to look out for this year.

Moog Sub Phatty: was $799, now $549.99

A truly stimulating instrument that punches above its weight to live up to the Moog legacy and hey, it's an absolute snip at this price.View Deal

Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99

A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.View Deal

Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499.99

Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.View Deal

Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399.99

This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.View Deal

Songmaker Kit: was $649.95, now $454.97 | save 30%

The Songmaker Kit contains a Seaboard Block, a Lightpad Block M and a Loop Block. The two former devices serve as expressive keyboard and pad controllers, with the latter being used to control recording and sound switching features. Additionally, you get a Snapcase that can be used to house the Blocks and keep them safe when you’re on the move.View Deal