The biggest-selling guitars of the year revealed by Reverb

Reverb's end of year best-selling charts are always interesting reading – following trends and patterns in guitar gear buying. And it seems 2021 is another great year for travel guitars judging by some of the best-selling acoustics of the year.

But let's take a look at electrics guitars first – with links to our reviews so you can find out more.

And if you're looking for your to bag a new electric, acoustic or bass guitar this year, make sure you keep an eye on our constantly updated Black Friday guitar deals.

20 best-selling electric guitars on Reverb in 2021

1. Fender Player Telecaster

2. Fender Player Stratocaster

3. PRS Silver Sky John Mayer Signature

4. Squier Affinity Telecaster

5. Fender American Professional II Stratocaster

6. PRS SE Custom 24

7. Fender American Professional II Telecaster

8. Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s

9. Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s

10. ESP LTD EC-1000

11. Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster

12. Fender American Standard Stratocaster

13. PRS CE 24

14. Fender American Professional Series Stratocaster

15. Fender American Ultra Telecaster

16. Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster

17. Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster

18. Fender American Standard Stratocaster (1986–2000)

19. Gibson Les Paul Classic

20. Fender Standard Stratocaster (1998–2005)

20 best-selling acoustic guitars on Reverb in 2021

1. Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy

2. Taylor GS Mini Mahogany

3. Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

4. PRS SE Parlor P20E

5. Taylor GS Mini-e Koa

6. Martin Backpacker

7. Martin LXK2 Little Martin

8. Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

9. Gibson J-45 Standard

10. Yamaha FG800

11. Fender FA-15

12. Martin 000-15M

13. Cordoba C5

14. Gibson G-45

15. Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster / Seagull S6

16. Martin LX1 Little Martin

17. Martin D-28

18. Gibson LG-0

19. Gretsch G9201 / Martin SC-13e / Taylor BT2 Baby Taylor

20. Taylor 224ce-K DLX

20 best-selling bass guitars on Reverb in 2021

1. Fender Player Precision Bass

2. Squier Affinity Precision Bass PJ

3. Fender Player Jazz Bass

4. Ibanez GSRM20

5. Rickenbacker 4003

6. Squier Classic Vibe Bass VI

7. Ibanez SR300E

8. Fender American Professional II Precision Bass

9. Squier Affinity Jazz Bass

10. Fender Precision Bass (1970–1983)

11. Hofner Ignition Pro Violin Bass

12. Rickenbacker 4003S

13. Gretsch Junior Jet II Bass

14. Fender JB-62 Jazz Bass Reissue MIJ

15. Fender Offset Series Mustang Bass PJ

16. Squier Affinity Bronco Bass / Classic Vibe '70s Jazz Bass

17. Ibanez TMB100 Talman Bass

18. Fender Standard Jazz Bass (1991–2008)

19. Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazz Bass

20. Epiphone Thunderbird IV