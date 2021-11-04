More

PRS is in the pink with its new SE P20E Parlor series acoustic

A limited edition of 2500 Pink Lotus acoustics will be available

(Image credit: PRS)

If you're looking for a quality acoustic guitar to start on, or even trade up to, the PRS SE Parlor range is a great choice. And now, following special Antique White and Powder Blue editions, its branching out with a new Lotus Pink finish ahead of the holiday season.

This edition of the PRS SE P20E is a parlor-sized electro acoustic guitar with a muted pink solid-mahogany top. 

(Image credit: PRS)

Like the other P20E models, this limited edition of 2500 guitars features PRS hybrid “X”/Classical bracing and a lowkey Fishman GT1 pickup system.The model also features higher end features including an ebony fretboard and bridge plus bone nut and saddle. A gig bag is included too. Not bad for the £499/$629 street prices we're seeing.

(Image credit: PRS)

 “This guitar should not be typecast as a ‘couch guitar’ – it is equally at home on stage,” said Jack Higginbotham, COO of PRS Guitars. “These guitars are also unique tools for writing, home-recording, and getting lost in playing for hours without ending up with a sore strumming shoulder. The P20E’s unique voice has a way of taking your music in a different direction.”

 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 