PRS is in the pink with its new SE P20E Parlor series acoustic

If you're looking for a quality acoustic guitar to start on, or even trade up to, the PRS SE Parlor range is a great choice. And now, following special Antique White and Powder Blue editions, its branching out with a new Lotus Pink finish ahead of the holiday season.

This edition of the PRS SE P20E is a parlor-sized electro acoustic guitar with a muted pink solid-mahogany top.

Like the other P20E models, this limited edition of 2500 guitars features PRS hybrid “X”/Classical bracing and a lowkey Fishman GT1 pickup system.The model also features higher end features including an ebony fretboard and bridge plus bone nut and saddle. A gig bag is included too. Not bad for the £499/$629 street prices we're seeing.

“This guitar should not be typecast as a ‘couch guitar’ – it is equally at home on stage,” said Jack Higginbotham, COO of PRS Guitars. “These guitars are also unique tools for writing, home-recording, and getting lost in playing for hours without ending up with a sore strumming shoulder. The P20E’s unique voice has a way of taking your music in a different direction.”