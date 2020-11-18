More

PRS announces limited edition $579 Powder Blue SE Parlor P20E acoustic guitar

Fewer than 1,000 of these models will be available for the 2020 holiday season

PRS
We've been looking for Black Friday guitar deals, but how do you fancy a blue Christmas? It will certainly be an eye-catching one if you find one of these new PRS SE limited edition acoustic guitar models under your tree. 

The PRS SE P20E Limited Edition Power Blue is a parlor electro acoustic that's spec'd elsewhere like the popular model.

The PRS P20E features PRS hybrid 'X'/Classical bracing to allow the top to vibrate freely. It's fitted with the Fishman GT1 pickup system with undersaddle piezo pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp.

PRS

Other features include a solid mahogany top, laminate mahogany back and sides, ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle plus the familiar PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design. 

PRS

The limited edition model will be available in a run of "fewer than 1,000" and is the same price as previous SE P20E models at $579/£499. It includes a gig bag too, so you can take it with you when visiting relatives over the holidays… pandemic lockdowns permitting. 

