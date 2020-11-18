PRS announces limited edition $579 Powder Blue SE Parlor P20E acoustic guitar

We've been looking for Black Friday guitar deals, but how do you fancy a blue Christmas? It will certainly be an eye-catching one if you find one of these new PRS SE limited edition acoustic guitar models under your tree.

The PRS SE P20E Limited Edition Power Blue is a parlor electro acoustic that's spec'd elsewhere like the popular model.

The PRS P20E features PRS hybrid 'X'/Classical bracing to allow the top to vibrate freely. It's fitted with the Fishman GT1 pickup system with undersaddle piezo pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp.

(Image credit: PRS)

Other features include a solid mahogany top, laminate mahogany back and sides, ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle plus the familiar PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design.

(Image credit: PRS)

The limited edition model will be available in a run of "fewer than 1,000" and is the same price as previous SE P20E models at $579/£499. It includes a gig bag too, so you can take it with you when visiting relatives over the holidays… pandemic lockdowns permitting.

More info: prsguitars.com