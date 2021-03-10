PRS announces a limited run of SE P20E parlour acoustics in Antique White

PRS has unveiled the Limited Edition PRS SE P20E parlour acoustic in Antique White. An all-mahogany build with a Fishman pickup and preamp system, it is limited to 3,500 instruments worldwide and is a neat finish on one of our favourite parlours.

It is perhaps no surprise that in this past year, when we have had nowhere to go but the couch, that the parlor-sized acoustic guitar has come into its own. Compact, unobtrusive, playable, they make excellent sofa buddies.

But the PRS SE P20E is more than just a companion animal. It records well and the Fishman GT1 pickup and preamp makes it ready for open mic nights when that day returns. Here, PRS has mounted the preamp controls in the soundhole, with the pickup placed under the saddle.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRS) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: PRS)

If parlours typically have a bright and focused sound, the tonewood recipe of solid mahogany on top and laminated mahogany on the back and sides adds a little depth to the P20E's sound. Under the hood, PRS has deployed its hybrid X/Classical bracing pattern and promises a balance between clarity and warmth.

The P20E has an ebony fingerboard with Birds inlay, a 24.72” scale and a Wide Fat mahogany neck. The tortoise 'guard, Crème herringbone binding and rosette tops things off nicely, and like the others in the family, this is sure to be a lot of fun to play – no matter how serious the session.

See PRS for more details.